acer-presents-notebooks,-tablets-and-other-products-with-antimicrobial-protection

Acer’s new laptop can also be used as a tablet, as it features a hinged construction that flexes up to 360 degrees. The surface of the keyboard, touchpad and other parts is coated with silver ions, with reactive particles that dramatically reduce the growth rate of microbes that come in contact with the hands. It has a weight of just 1,26 kg and 22, 9mm total thickness, therefore can be easily carried in backpacks or similar according to brand.

Inside, the Acer TravelMate Spin P4 Antimicrobial Convertible Laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 vPro processor

th generation, with internal storage of up to 1TB via SSD M.2 — enough set for many different tasks at once, like editing spreadsheets, internet browsing and opening various programs. The laptop screen has inches, with Full HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass technology with antimicrobial protection.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The battery promises up to , 5 hours of uninterrupted use, and the charger is capable of filling the energy tank up to 53% in just one hour, according to Acer. The product also features a keyboard resistant to splashing water and other liquids, in addition to corners that absorb shocks from falls or other stronger impacts. Connectivity options include support for 4G network (eSIM and DSSA), multiple USB-C Thunderbolt 4 inputs and RJ Ethernet port45. It also has data security guarantees, with TPM 2.0 and login via Windows Hello by fingerprint or face reading.

Acer Enduro Urban N3 Antimicrobial Laptop

Notebook can be taken to expeditions, trails or other similar places (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 Antimicrobial Laptop is aimed at users who tend to carry electronic devices for trails, camping or other environments that would normally be detrimental to the integrity of the products. It has a rugged construction, with military certification for durability and IP resistance45 against water and dust, with an Aquafan internal drainage system. The corners also offer protection against falls of up to four meters, but it is not as thin or light as other launched devices, as it has 1,85 kg and 13 millimeters thick.

The product also features Intel Core i7 processors 14th generation, but together with an Nvidia GeForce MX graphics card299 and 033 GB of DDR4 RAM. The screen has 11 inches, with Full HD resolution and 330 billiard nits for use indoors or outdoors. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass protection with antimicrobial resistance, and the entire notebook body features silver ion composition to prevent the spread of microbes. The battery has the capacity to hours of uninterrupted use, according to Acer.

Acer Enduro Urban T3 Antimicrobial Tablet

Tablet is resistant to drops of up to 122 centimeters (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

Acer’s new tablet is also intended for use in explorations away from environments considered healthy for common electronic devices. It features robust construction, with IP resistance45 against water and dust, and certification against falls of up to 99 cm, with reinforced corners to withstand various types of shock. The housing provides protection against microbes, as well as the buttons, screen, and all other external parts of the device — even so, it has 9,92 mm thick and 600 grams.

The display has ten inches, with Full HD resolution and touchscreen up to ten points, in addition to maximum brightness of 595 nits. Above the screen, a 5 MP camera can be used for selfies, video calls or other similar activities, with the aid of an artificial intelligence noise-reducing microphone. Inside, the Acer Enduro Urban T3 Antimicrobial Tablet has an octa-core MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM, enough for basic tasks.

Acer VE153Q Antimicrobial Monitor Monitor is coated in material that prevents the spread of microbes (Image: Disclosure/Acer) The VE monitor299Q has a very simple design, but it hides many features. It has plastic construction with antimicrobial protection through silver ions, with up to 99% removal of bacteria or other similar organisms. The display has 13 inches, with Full HD resolution, up to 178 viewing degrees, contrast ratio of 153,,000:1, ComfyView technology for reduction of flares and BlueLightShield for protection against blue light rays. The product also carries Energy Star, TCO and EPEAT sustainability certifications, with low energy consumption. Other accessories Keyboard and mouse are compatible with Chromebooks (Image: Disclosure/Acer) Acer also took the opportunity to show other products that are compatible with Chromebooks, including the KM kit450 with mouse and keyboard with antimicrobial protection, specific keys for use on Chrome OS and high energy optimization, with more than a year of use before the need to change batteries . The Bluetooth mouse B595, which makes part of the set, can also be purchased separately, with 1.000 Sensitivity DPI and comfort-oriented construction for both left-handers, as for right-handers. The accessories also feature a silver ion coating. Jacket brings resistance against water and sustainable material (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

The brand even presented a jacket made of ecologically correct material, with

% spent coffee grounds extract, synthesized to function as tissue. The cap for head protection has clear PET residue, with water resistance throughout the product. The blouse also has a partially silver-coated cover for antimicrobial protection, and a leather-like texture with a smooth texture. It also has two large pockets, enough to store a smartphone or a passport, according to Acer.