Acer presents notebooks, tablets and other products with antimicrobial protection
In order to reduce the spread of microorganisms in its products, Acer added more devices to its line of notebooks, tablets and monitors with antimicrobial construction, in addition to other items such as mice, keyboards and even jackets.
