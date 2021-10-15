Alienware celebrates 25 years with redesign of desktop gamer Aurora
A few weeks after announcing its first laptop made in Brazil, Alienware celebrates 25 years of existence. The company, part of Dell’s group of brands, is known for the high-performance machines it develops for the most enthusiastic gamer audience, even though it has sometimes delivered products with certain questionable choices.
As part of the celebrations, they were announced this Friday (12) the first details of the next generation of Aurora, the brand’s desktop gamer, which will receive a complete redesign. In addition to favoring refrigeration, the new computer format promises to correct some of the criticisms made by the public and by the specialized media.
Alienware celebrates 58 years with Aurora redesigned
The main novelty of the new generation of Aurora is the case, called by Alienware “Legend 2.0”, which offers internal volume 25% higher compared to the model currently sold. Another important novelty is the use of more traditional parts, including the power supply, which is no longer integrated into a drawer on the side panel to be installed in the lower region of the chassis, although it is not known whether the component adopts the ATX standard.
The Alienware it also seems to have heard the criticisms about the difficulty of upgrading and, in addition to the standard parts themselves, it is now possible to remove the sides and back panel without the use of tools. Visually, the case still resembles a turbine, but is now tilted up, offers 8 configurable RGB lighting zones and transparent side with optional tempered glass.
Still according to the company, the changes improve cooling significantly, making it quieter and more efficient. All configurations have two 120 mm fans, one for air intake and another for exhaust, a number that increases according to the settings chosen by the user, who can also choose a liquid cooling set.
With this, the new Aurora promises to be 15% quieter when idle compared to current model, and 9% quieter when CPU heavy tasks are performed. Other than that, the noise is reduced in more marked 12% when overclocking the system, and the performance of the graphics card is increased by 5%.
Novelty debuts later this year with Intel Alder Lake CPUs
The announcement has not yet been released, but Alienware revealed that the machine should debut this year, in the brand’s traditional colors, during the North American fall, period in effect until the end of December. In settings, the PC will feature GPU options up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 1913, but no details have yet been revealed about CPU, memories and other components.
Apparently, the new Alienware Aurora may debut still this year equipped with the new Intel Alder Lake processors th generation (Image: Disclosure/Intel)
Whereas Intel is about to announce the th generation Alder Lake, and companies like Lenovo and Acer have already confirmed the debut of desktops based on the new chips, it’s quite likely that the next Aurora will bring the Santa Clara giant’s hybrid solutions together DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus support.
Source: Engadget, Tom’s Hardware
