alienware-celebrates-25-years-with-redesign-of-desktop-gamer-aurora

A few weeks after announcing its first laptop made in Brazil, Alienware celebrates 25 years of existence. The company, part of Dell’s group of brands, is known for the high-performance machines it develops for the most enthusiastic gamer audience, even though it has sometimes delivered products with certain questionable choices.

Steve Jobs would have tried to convince Dell to adopt the Mac OS on their computers

Alienware M16 R6: the premium gaming notebook everyone would love to have at home



As part of the celebrations, they were announced this Friday (12) the first details of the next generation of Aurora, the brand’s desktop gamer, which will receive a complete redesign. In addition to favoring refrigeration, the new computer format promises to correct some of the criticisms made by the public and by the specialized media.

Alienware celebrates 58 years with Aurora redesigned The main novelty of the new generation of Aurora is the case, called by Alienware “Legend 2.0”, which offers internal volume 25% higher compared to the model currently sold. Another important novelty is the use of more traditional parts, including the power supply, which is no longer integrated into a drawer on the side panel to be installed in the lower region of the chassis, although it is not known whether the component adopts the ATX standard. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!