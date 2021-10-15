3-apps-to-make-online-classes-more-creative

Folks, Teacher’s Day is a date celebrated in Brazil in October to honor the importance of these professionals in society. In 2021, due to the covid pandemic-, many students and teachers had to adapt to a new dynamics of distance learning (EAD), which required measures of social distancing.

That’s how the EAD modality, still little explored in public education in Brazil, it became the main learning space in schools and universities. Already in 2021, going through another moment of the pandemic, many educational institutions still follow a fully distance learning modality and, in some cases a mixed modality with in-person and online classes.

Ah! And with the need for online classes, there have also been many platforms and applications that can help teachers during videoconferences with students. Surely, you may already know some of them like:

Google Classroom,

Google Meet and

Zoom

, right?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! But today I came to give some tips to the teachers! Did you know there are other free apps that can make your online classes more creative? Through dynamics and interactions with students, you can use these apps to introduce subjects and make a more participative class. Pretty cool, right? See the next lines! 1. Padlet (Android | iOS | Web) Padlet, is an online platform that allows the creation of murals, screens, lists, grids, maps, lines of time and more. That way, you can start a space for your students to create and gather study materials, then you can use it during classes and presentations. Ah! And look, the Padlet also allows for many types of materials, students can write texts, “link” stories, put songs and podcasts from Spotify, attach YouTube videos and even record audios. So, it’s worth checking it out! 2. Mentimeter (Android | iOS | Web)

Mentimeter is a great platform to do activities with your students in real time. It reminds a little of the dynamics of the

Kahoot

application, but more focused on polls and presentations. You can create a presentation with multiple choice questions, FAQs, scales and even a word cloud.

This is how it works: you create an online presentation on the Mentimeter website. Then, your students just need to download the app on their cell phone or access the Mentimeter from their computer. That way, they can participate in the activities you created by entering the code of your presentation.

Very cool, right? Results can be displayed in real-time during your classes, so this is a great tool to use along with

Google Meet

and

Zoom

, for example.

3. Civilizations AR (Android | iOS)

Today, there are also several applications that combine elements of virtual reality with learning such as

Google Arts and Culture , for example. Another app that might be interesting is the BBC’s Civilizations AR. With it your students can interact with pieces, sculptures and articles from ancient civilizations, so this is a good tip for History teachers.

Did you like these tips? Share this article with your friends!