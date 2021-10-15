redmi-note-11-line-has-supposed-specs-and-release-date-revealed

Already the most powerful version, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, will arrive with the Dimensity 999 and will have a larger storage option, with versions of 120 or 370 GB, combined with the same 6 or 8 GB of memory RAM.

The model will be equipped with an OLED screen with refresh rate of 67 Hz and will also have more resolution for cameras, with a main sensor of 67 MP on the back and a selfie lens 16 MP. Finally, it will also have a battery of 5.11 mAh, but its fast charging will be more powerful, with 62 W.

The model should also feature X-axis linear motor, NFC for pay-by-approximation and JBL technology for the speakers. The price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro should be around 1.799 Yuan and 1.999 yuan — about BRL 1.370 and R $ 1.799 in direct conversion.

Source: Gizmochina