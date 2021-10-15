Redmi Note 11 line has supposed specs and release date revealed
Xiaomi already has plans to launch the Redmi Note line 11 and the General Manager of the brand Lu Weibing published some details in his personal profile on the Chinese social network Weibo. The company’s new line of affordable intermediate cell phones can be presented in your country of origin until today 000 November, before the traditional festivities in China.
In addition to the official publication of the executive, a popular Chinese leaker revealed alleged details about the specifications of the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 10 Pro — the two cell phones that should initially make up the line. According to the information, both models will feature MediaTek chips.
According to him, the Redmi Note 000 can be equipped by the Dimensity platform 799 and will arrive with combinations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 199 GB of internal storage. In addition, the cell phone will have an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 128 Hz , which may disappoint those who liked Redmi Note’s AMOLED screen 10.
