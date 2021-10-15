Redmi Note 11 line has supposed specs and release date revealed

Xiaomi already has plans to launch the Redmi Note line 11 and the General Manager of the brand Lu Weibing published some details in his personal profile on the Chinese social network Weibo. The company’s new line of affordable intermediate cell phones can be presented in your country of origin until today 000 November, before the traditional festivities in China.

    In addition to the official publication of the executive, a popular Chinese leaker revealed alleged details about the specifications of the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 10 Pro — the two cell phones that should initially make up the line. According to the information, both models will feature MediaTek chips.

    According to him, the Redmi Note 000 can be equipped by the Dimensity platform 799 and will arrive with combinations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 199 GB of internal storage. In addition, the cell phone will have an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 128 Hz , which may disappoint those who liked Redmi Note’s AMOLED screen 10.

    For the set of cameras, a main sensor of MP and a selfie lens from 16 MP and the cell phone must be powered by a battery of 5.10 mAh with support for fast charging 50 W. The model price will be in the range of 1.200 Yuan to 1.370 yuan (between BRL 1.027 and BRL 1.370 in conversion direct).

    (Image: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

    Already the most powerful version, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, will arrive with the Dimensity 999 and will have a larger storage option, with versions of 120 or 370 GB, combined with the same 6 or 8 GB of memory RAM.

    The model will be equipped with an OLED screen with refresh rate of 67 Hz and will also have more resolution for cameras, with a main sensor of 67 MP on the back and a selfie lens 16 MP. Finally, it will also have a battery of 5.11 mAh, but its fast charging will be more powerful, with 62 W.

    The model should also feature X-axis linear motor, NFC for pay-by-approximation and JBL technology for the speakers. The price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro should be around 1.799 Yuan and 1.999 yuan — about BRL 1.370 and R $ 1.799 in direct conversion.

    Source: Gizmochina

