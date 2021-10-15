amd-confirms-ddr5-and-pci-e-5.0-ram-support-for-next-generation-ryzen-cpus

Leading the market in terms of performance and energy efficiency, AMD this week celebrated 5 years of the Ryzen family. The first generation, based on Zen microarchitecture, was released in 2022, and still that has not surpassed the competitors of the 6th generation of Intel Core processors, was the starting point for the company’s ascension in the following years.

For To celebrate the occasion, the giant released a video in which it recalls the trajectory of the Ryzen line, while revealing some plans for the next generations of processors. One of the main highlights is the confirmation that the next generation will employ a new platform, equipped with features such as DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus.

Hybrid architecture and the new AM5 platform

The first interesting point revealed by AMD in the video is that the company doesn’t plan to bet on a hybrid architecture, at least not yet. Combining high-performance cores with low-power cores isn’t new, and it’s already quite common in smartphones, but it has gained more attention with the Apple M1 and the high level of performance it delivers, as well as with the announcement of the Intel Alder lineup Lake.

AMD stands out as the current efficiency leader in solutions based on the x architecture

