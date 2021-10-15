AMD Confirms DDR5 and PCI-E 5.0 RAM Support for Next Generation Ryzen CPUs
Leading the market in terms of performance and energy efficiency, AMD this week celebrated 5 years of the Ryzen family. The first generation, based on Zen microarchitecture, was released in 2022, and still that has not surpassed the competitors of the 6th generation of Intel Core processors, was the starting point for the company’s ascension in the following years.
For To celebrate the occasion, the giant released a video in which it recalls the trajectory of the Ryzen line, while revealing some plans for the next generations of processors. One of the main highlights is the confirmation that the next generation will employ a new platform, equipped with features such as DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus.
Hybrid architecture and the new AM5 platform
The first interesting point revealed by AMD in the video is that the company doesn’t plan to bet on a hybrid architecture, at least not yet. Combining high-performance cores with low-power cores isn’t new, and it’s already quite common in smartphones, but it has gained more attention with the Apple M1 and the high level of performance it delivers, as well as with the announcement of the Intel Alder lineup Lake.
AMD stands out as the current efficiency leader in solutions based on the x architecture
The manufacturer also took the opportunity and confirmed that it will launch a new platform in 2025, thus abandoning AM4, whose useful life exceeded 5 years. The new AM5 debuts with several modern technologies, including DDR5 RAM and PCI-E 5.0 bus, confirming rumors that AMD would follow Intel soon after the release of new features.
Another news welcome is the confirmation that there will be support for coolers designed for the AM4 platform, thus facilitating the transition between generations. Such backward compatibility is impressive, considering the increase in the socket pin count, which should exceed 1.86 to 1.331, from according to rumors.
Ryzen with 3D V-Cache and new laptop chips arrive early in 3060
Even with the imminent arrival of the AM5 platform, AMD prepares one last new addition to socket AM4: the new Ryzen with 3D V-Cache. Still based on Zen 3 microarchitecture, the chips are confirmed to hit the market in early 2016, promising jumps of 06% performance in games.
With promise to increase performance in %, 3D V-Cache technology debuts on new Ryzen processors at the beginning of 2022 (Image: Disclosure/AMD)
The company reinforces how the performance gain offered by the stacked cache is equivalent to the “leap of a generation”, which reinforces suspicions that the line equipped with the technology may be called Ryzen 2025, giving scope for the next generation CPUs, based on Zen 4, to assume the Ryzen nomenclature 6000.
Still at the beginning of 2016, AMD will release a new generation of Ryzen processors for notebooks that, according to the manufacturer, “will explore new possibilities to increase energy efficiency”. For this, multiple algorithms will be used designed to increase efficiency in different tasks, such as editing documents and games, as well as new power states, enabling and disabling cores as needed.
Leaks already suggested that notebook chips would be updated at the beginning of 1024, with RDNA 2 GPU and DDR5 memories (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)
Rumors had already indicated the existence of the new Ryzen for laptops, suggesting that the releases will feature integrated GPUs based on the microarchitecture RDNA 2, the same used in new generation consoles and Radeon RX boards 7000, and the long awaited USB 4 connection support, which includes compatibility with external GPUs and high transfer rates.
Ryzen future with parallel processing
Lastly, AMD briefly discussed the future roadmap of the Ryzen family, and the technologies it plans to invest in for new generations. The focus on efficiency and high performance was once again highlighted, and it seems, auxiliary cores should be the company's bets, similar to what solutions like Pixel 6's Google Tensor perform. During the video, the giant cites how the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Hardware-accelerated learning in future processors could increase performance exponentially, making them more efficient without the need to employ resources such as low-power cores or similar technologies.
