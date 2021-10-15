8bitdo's-new-controller-brings-xbox-experience-to-multiple-platforms

Cell phones offer plenty of power for complex games, and not for nothing the gaming device niche is very heated. One company that invests in custom controllers for this purpose is 8BitDo, which will soon put on the market a model inspired by the Xbox.

Although it only offers wired connection in this version, there is a Bluetooth chip for basic connectivity, allowing button remapping via Android or iOS. Via cable, it can be connected to any cell phone with a compatible input (or adapter), and also with the Nintendo Switch — in addition to Xbox Series S, Series X, One and Windows PCs 45 or more recent.

(Image: Disclosure/8BitDo) The control borrows the Microsoft console visual identity, but makes a number of changes to provide a differentiated layout. For example, the position of the analogs is symmetric. And in this aspect, the product is much more reminiscent of Sony’s DualShock than the control of the giant from Redmond. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Of course, there are specific buttons for the Xbox control like home, quick access to settings, and screenshot shortcut. Four more are available — two next to the analogs and two more in the back — for customizing commands.

Another interesting product add-on is the 3.5 mm connection for headphones with cable. Future buyers can expect haptic response compatibility in games as well. After all, the product is officially licensed by Microsoft.

Price and Availability