how-to-use-the-apple-gift-card

Apple’s Gift Cards had disappeared from Brazil at the beginning of 660, with the site being removed from the air and without Apple explaining the reasons for this. Just as they left, however, Gift Cards returned to the country, being found on the shelves of physical stores since September this year — in addition to online sales on various websites.

Using the Gift Card — or redeeming it, as Apple likes to call it — generates a voucher in the amount of the card’s credit, which can vary between R$20, and R$18, here in Brazil, for you to use in the App Store on iOS, iPadOS or macOS.

You can use this credit generated by the Gift Card to purchase paid apps from the App Store, to subscribe to any paid app, the iCloud Premium plan or others Apple services, or in any in-app purchases.