How to use the Apple Gift Card
Apple’s Gift Cards had disappeared from Brazil at the beginning of 660, with the site being removed from the air and without Apple explaining the reasons for this. Just as they left, however, Gift Cards returned to the country, being found on the shelves of physical stores since September this year — in addition to online sales on various websites.
Using the Gift Card — or redeeming it, as Apple likes to call it — generates a voucher in the amount of the card’s credit, which can vary between R$20, and R$18, here in Brazil, for you to use in the App Store on iOS, iPadOS or macOS.
You can use this credit generated by the Gift Card to purchase paid apps from the App Store, to subscribe to any paid app, the iCloud Premium plan or others Apple services, or in any in-app purchases.
See in the tutorial below how to use and redeem an Apple Gift Card on your iPhone, Mac or iPad.
How to use Apple Gift Card on iPhone or iPad
See in the tutorial below how to use and redeem an Apple Gift Card on your iPhone, Mac or iPad.
Step 1:
On the iOS or iPadOS App Store, click on your profile icon, located at the top right of your device screen.
Open the App Store and click on your profile. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
on your profile screen, click on “Redeem Gift Card or Code”.
Click to redeem a Gift Card. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
redeem your Gift Card by scanning the card through your device's camera or entering the code manual way to effectively validate it. You will need to confirm the numbering typed or scanned. Scan or enter your Gif Card code to validate it. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
and that's it, the amount of the Gift Card in question will be credited to your iCloud account as a voucher, so you can use it when purchasing paid apps from the App Store, to subscribe to any paid app, the iCloud Premium plan or other Apple services, or for any internal purchases within your apps.
in the macOS App Store, click on “Store” in the menu bar, then on “View My Account”. Go to App Store > Store > View My Account. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
At the top right of the App Store window, click on “Redeem Gift Card”. Click to redeem a Gift Card. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
You will need to log back into your iCloud account. Enter your Apple ID and password to restart a session in the macOS App Store. Enter your Apple ID and password. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
redeem your Gift Card by entering the code manually to effectively validate it. You will need to confirm the numbering typed or scanned. Enter the code of your Gif Card to validate it. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
and that's it, the value of the Gift Card in question will be credited to your iCloud account as a voucher, so you can use it when purchasing paid apps from the App Store, to subscribe to any paid app, the iCloud Premium plan or other Apple services, or for any internal purchases within your apps.
