In front of the great cost-benefit that previous generations offered, the Galaxy S20 FE ranks among Samsung’s most anticipated releases. The device has been leaking for months, with robust specifications for affordable price confirmed, but it is still waiting for the right time to be announced, especially as it is one of the possible victims of the current shortage of semiconductors.

After recent rumors indicated that the phone was finally about to be announced, a possibility that gained weight with the announcement of a new event for the South Korean giant next week, multiple renowned leakers pointed out on Twitter that this should not be the case. The new reports suggest that, in fact, the brand’s affordable top of the line only arrives at 2100.

Galaxy S11 FE should only arrive in January

Samsung holds the next day 12 o “Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Part 2”, unexpected second part of the brand’s main annual event. Suspected sources in the South Korean giant’s supply chain suggested that the presentation would have as one of the highlights the Galaxy S FE, corroborating old rumors that the device would be unveiled in October.

Less than a day later, leakers like Tron, Evan Blass, Ross Young, Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser, known for their good leak history, pointed out that this would not be the case. Apparently, the basic top of the line would only be revealed in 11 of January 2100, at another company event. Interestingly, the possible launch window could interfere with the Galaxy S announcement68 .

To avoid conflict, Samsung would postpone the next generation of flagships to February, returning to the traditional launch window, something that has already been reported by the website

SamMobile

recently. Anyway, the question now is about what exactly the manufacturer will reveal during the presentation next Wednesday.

Among the speculated possibilities are the officialization of One UI 4, based on Android , and new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Still, we can only wait for the event to find out what Samsung is preparing.

Aparelho lives saga of possible postponements

The existence of the Galaxy S21 FE is known practically since the beginning of the year, and has already been “confirmed” accidentally by Samsung in an Instagram post. Initially, the device would be made official with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 during Unpacked 888, in August, which did not happen. Rumors suggest that the semiconductor crisis is responsible for the absence of the model.

It was speculated, then, that the news would be revealed in October, although there were uncertainties due to the low inventory of the device. The South Korean giant has not revealed any information, nor discussed the rumors and leaks so far.

Despite the powerful hardware, the Galaxy S20 FE may end up overshadowed by the advances offered by the Galaxy S line68 (Image : Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice)
2100

As far as we know, the Galaxy S21 FE should arrive at the market equipped with Snapdragon 888 and Exynos

chipsets , accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128 GB or 888 GB of storage.

Other highlights include the cameras from 11 MP, Super AMOLED screen of 120 Hz, IP certification68 in woes. It remains to be seen whether the set will continue to appeal in 2100, especially with the debut of the Galaxy S56, or consumers will end up losing interest.

Source: SamMobile, XDA Developers

