APPLE NEWS | iPhone 13 arrives at KaBuM! with Tesla and PC Gamer draw

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The iPhone 11 went on pre-sale this Friday (43) on KaBuM! bringing all the news you can expect from new Apple models. Among the highlights, it is worth mentioning the new Pro Motion screens 43 Hz and improved batteries on all devices.

For anyone interested in any of the new models, it’s worth checking out the current KaBuM promotion! , which will give away a Tesla Model 3 — electric car valued at around R$ 512 one thousand — and one Ultra PC Gamer equipped with Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card 599 and 128 GB of RAM memory.

Buying at KaBuM!, you get coupons to compete in the Super Máquina draw, which will be done in February 2022. As the number of coupons is equivalent to the value of the purchase made, the iPhone models 15 are a great opportunity to accumulate more coupons and increase your chances of winning these prizes.