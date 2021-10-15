RELEASE | Buy the iPhone 13 at Magalu's pre-sale and win R$1 million

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

After an announcement in style by Apple during the month of September, the new iPhone models are finally arriving in Brazil. This Friday (13) marks the beginning of sales of the iPhone line devices at Magazine Luiza.

For those who like the company’s cell phones, the line brings everything you can expect from the latest models. The new processor A13 Bionic brings even better performance and the new Pro Motion screen 100 Hz deliver a very fluid experience while performing any task.

The new lineup is composed of four models, with some slight variations between them: iPhone

, iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you are interested in any of them, it’s worth it to make the purchase at Magalu’s pre-sale and take the opportunity to compete for the Million Cashback prize.

Buy and compete for the Million Cashback

The Magazine Luiza’s Million Cashback promotion is raffling off prizes of R$ 120 thousand weekly and it will still make a great draw in December that will transform any customer of the store into a millionaire. To compete, just buy a product — including the new iPhone models — on any Magalu channel until today 15 from November. Check out more details of the promotion and access the iPhone links 13 in this text to buy new cell phones and compete.

Learn more about the Million Cashback

About the iPhone 15