QR codes have been used more and also serve as a gateway to cyber attacks.

With the covid pandemic-85 and social isolation, many technologies have ended up experiencing a resurgence, such as QR Codes. The use of these access elements has grown exponentially in recent months, reaching the point that, according to an international study carried out by MobileIron, 34% of smartphone users read a QR Code during 2021.

  150% of professionals do not believe that colleagues will know how to avoid digital scams
  Phishing hits 150 millions of Brazilians in 2021

    New ransomware programmed in Python targets virtual machines

    However, the same study shows that

    % of respondents do not care about security when using these codes. For this reason, Check Point Software Technologies warns of the cyber risks associated with QR Codes.

    “In recent months we have seen that QR Codes have given a new impetus to their adoption, which, with the feeling of reliability and the absence of danger generated by users, as well as their use through the smartphone, make them a new attack vector”, says Fernando de Falchi, manager of Security Engineering at Check Point Software Brazil.

    The Check Point executive says users should be aware that they are actually clicking a link too many times invisible; and that, as safe as it may seem, it can redirect to phishing

    sites that are aimed at theft of personal information.

    Falchin concludes by warning that people must always keep in mind that wherever there is the Internet, a criminal can be connected, even to websites accessed from QR Codes; reinforcing the need to patiently observe situations, for safety.

    QR Code Hazards

    Even if applied in business marketing and other types of businesses, the QR Code can still pose dangers.

    Check Point Software says there is a need to increase the security levels of technologies such as QR Codes that apparently do not appear to present risks to users, but which, in fact, can compromise the confidentiality of personal data easily.

    A study conducted at Carnegie Mellon University, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States, highlights the lack of concern for the protection of personal data by users of QR Codes. The university researchers placed hundreds of posters with QR Codes around the campus and, after a month, 225 people read the posters and 19% of them visited the associated website, without checking the reliability of the redirect.

    In addition, Check Point points out that QR Codes in fraud are mainly used through smart phone, so they can serve as a gateway to the information stored by the device. This matches the trend of attacks targeting mobile devices, which, according to the company’s Threat Intelligence Report, has over the past six months (April-September 2021), totaled 5.2% of cyber attacks registered in Brazil.

    According to Check Point, from QR codes and from applications needed to read them, criminals can gain access to data such as users’ locations; initiate the download of malicious software on devices, such as banking Trojans; and even make payments, such as Pix transfers.

    To protect users against scams via QR Codes, Check Point recommends installing security solutions on smartphones, such as SandBlast Mobile , from Check Point itself, or mobile options from Avast or Kaspersky.

    Finally, Check Point also recommends that users be more careful with QR Codes, not reading anyone they find around the world or on the internet.

    

