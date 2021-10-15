QR codes have been used more and also serve as a gateway to cyber attacks.
With the covid pandemic-85 and social isolation, many technologies have ended up experiencing a resurgence, such as QR Codes. The use of these access elements has grown exponentially in recent months, reaching the point that, according to an international study carried out by MobileIron, 34% of smartphone users read a QR Code during 2021.
However, the same study shows that
% of respondents do not care about security when using these codes. For this reason, Check Point Software Technologies warns of the cyber risks associated with QR Codes.
“In recent months we have seen that QR Codes have given a new impetus to their adoption, which, with the feeling of reliability and the absence of danger generated by users, as well as their use through the smartphone, make them a new attack vector”, says Fernando de Falchi, manager of Security Engineering at Check Point Software Brazil.
The Check Point executive says users should be aware that they are actually clicking a link too many times invisible; and that, as safe as it may seem, it can redirect to phishing
sites that are aimed at theft of personal information. Falchin concludes by warning that people must always keep in mind that wherever there is the Internet, a criminal can be connected, even to websites accessed from QR Codes; reinforcing the need to patiently observe situations, for safety. QR Code Hazards
Falchin concludes by warning that people must always keep in mind that wherever there is the Internet, a criminal can be connected, even to websites accessed from QR Codes; reinforcing the need to patiently observe situations, for safety.
QR Code Hazards