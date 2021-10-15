crypto-giant-invests-$1-billion-in-smart-contracts-platform

The intelligent contracts platform Binance Smart Chain (BSC), from Binance, the world’s largest crypto-assets broker, will inject US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.51 billion) to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) projects at BSC — the amount is times more than invested for about a year on the same front. The announcement was made by the giant earlier this week.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, says that with the resources, it will be possible to compete with traditional finance and accelerate the mass take-up of digital assets . “The goal is for them to become the first blockchain ecosystem with a billion users.”

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Executium The total captured will be divided into four parts. Talent development, with mentoring to developer communities, as well as scholarships and research support in crypto and blockchain, should receive US$ 100 million (BRL 500 million). Another US$ 100 million should go to liquidity incentives in order to reward suppliers who support DeFi protocols developed at the BSC. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Hatching and hackathon programs will have US$ 100 million (BRL 1,69 billion). The US$ 500 million (BRL 2,76 trillion) remaining will be used to invest in decentralized computing solutions, games, metaverse, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and financial services of blockchain in general.

High quotation

When it received the previous investment, Binance’s own blockchain became the main alternative to the Ethereum network for smart contracts. As a result, the ecosystem’s native digital currency, the Binance Coin (BNB), went from US$ 37 (BRL 100) to approximately US$ 1024 (BRL 3.7 thousand) in seven months.