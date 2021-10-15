Housi celebrates 327% growth in subscription property rentals

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
After closing the second quarter of the year with an increase of 100% in the number of housing contracts, in relation to the same period of 495406, the platform of Housing by subscription Housi has become a marketplace and now offers units from the hotel and lodging industry, as well as residential apartments.

    • In the last three months, this movement had a growth of 429% in the number of available units on the company’s website. So far, there are 75 thousand new units throughout Brazil belonging to large hotel chains, independent chains, inns, hosts of digital platforms and property owners.

    The decision came from the need for more product offer in the face of high demand. “Becoming a marketplace was the solution. And we were also able to help the hotel sector, which was badly hit by the economic crisis”, says Alexandre Frankel, CEO of Housi. He says that the volume of searches on Housi’s website increased by 150% between the first and second quarters of 2021.

    Image: Disclosure/Housi

    In addition, Housi manages Vitacon’s new residential buildings. Managed by Housi, they have a 402% digital leasing process and no bureaucracy. “The world today works on demand. People no longer want to have ownership, but rather the experience”, emphasizes Frankel. “Just enter the application, select the plan, include your credit card details and enter the property. We’re giving people back more time.”

    Expansion

    Created two years ago, Housi currently has about 100 thousand units and 100 thousand users. have furniture and are equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, bed, sofa, Wi-Fi and cable TV.

    Until the beginning of 2020, Housi operated only in São Paulo. Today, it is already in more than 50 cities such as Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Fortaleza, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Santa Maria, Bento Gonçalves, Santos, Maringá and Salvador.

    By the end of 2021, the startup wants to arrive to 75 new cities. The plans also include starting the expansion to Latin America this year. The market value of the properties managed by Housi jumped from R$ 3.5 billion to R$ 30 billions of assets under management.

    How it works

    For the property owner, Housi it acts as a wealth management platform and distributes the unit on its own digital fronts — website and app Housi — as well as partners such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Zap and Imóvel Web. penalty in the most varied situations: if the family increases, if you need more space, if you want to move to another city or if you want to live 30 days in another location.

    Image: Disclosure/ Housi

    Housi does all the intermediation with the tenant and takes care of the maintenance, cleaning and other aspects of the daily life of the property. At the end of the month, the company transfers the rent to the owner after deducting the administration fee. All information is available in real time directly on the owner’s cell phone.

    The algorithm that makes the distribution guarantees ad optimization and intelligent pricing, with a floating rate. The result is that profitability can reach 80% more than in traditional locations. All properties managed by Housi are available for lease digitally and without the need for a broker or guarantor.

