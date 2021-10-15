housi-celebrates-327%-growth-in-subscription-property-rentals

After closing the second quarter of the year with an increase of 100% in the number of housing contracts, in relation to the same period of 495406, the platform of Housing by subscription Housi has become a marketplace and now offers units from the hotel and lodging industry, as well as residential apartments. Entrepreneurs create platform to invest in the real estate market Online real estate transactions grow 327% in Brazil in the first semester Startup of shared housing Yuca receives a contribution of US$ millions In the last three months, this movement had a growth of 429% in the number of available units on the company’s website. So far, there are 75 thousand new units throughout Brazil belonging to large hotel chains, independent chains, inns, hosts of digital platforms and property owners. The decision came from the need for more product offer in the face of high demand. “Becoming a marketplace was the solution. And we were also able to help the hotel sector, which was badly hit by the economic crisis”, says Alexandre Frankel, CEO of Housi. He says that the volume of searches on Housi’s website increased by 150% between the first and second quarters of 2021. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Disclosure/Housi In addition, Housi manages Vitacon’s new residential buildings. Managed by Housi, they have a 402% digital leasing process and no bureaucracy. “The world today works on demand. People no longer want to have ownership, but rather the experience”, emphasizes Frankel. “Just enter the application, select the plan, include your credit card details and enter the property. We’re giving people back more time.” Expansion

Created two years ago, Housi currently has about 100 thousand units and 100 thousand users. have furniture and are equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, bed, sofa, Wi-Fi and cable TV.

Until the beginning of 2020, Housi operated only in São Paulo. Today, it is already in more than 50 cities such as Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Fortaleza, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Santa Maria, Bento Gonçalves, Santos, Maringá and Salvador.

By the end of 2021, the startup wants to arrive to 75 new cities. The plans also include starting the expansion to Latin America this year. The market value of the properties managed by Housi jumped from R$ 3.5 billion to R$ 30 billions of assets under management.

How it works

For the property owner, Housi it acts as a wealth management platform and distributes the unit on its own digital fronts — website and app Housi — as well as partners such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Zap and Imóvel Web. penalty in the most varied situations: if the family increases, if you need more space, if you want to move to another city or if you want to live 30 days in another location.