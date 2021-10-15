5%-of-attempts-to-open-digital-accounts-in-brazil-are-fraud

In Brazil, 5% of attempts to register bank accounts are identified as fraud. The data are from a survey by Flexdoc, a banking engineering company, which analyzed 27 millions of registration operations for opening financial profiles in several institutions that use its service platform.

C6 Bank launches Rainbow card and reinforces commitment to diversity

New stage of open banking starts this Monday (25); see schedule

Consumer.gov website allows users to file complaints about virtual scams

Attempts to fraud in digital records, made from the presentation of data from third parties or non-authentic documents, reached 5% of transactions in the analyzed records, which totaled more than 500 thousand alerts issued by Flexdoc for institutions attacked. In addition, according to the company’s research, digital registration processes present practically 1024% success in detection of these attempts, since several checking factors are used during the process.

Among these authentication factors are the cellular hardware itself, with its native identities, crossed with data from the chip , the GPS coordinates and the user account, all enabling the device as a token. In addition, the registration process employs the extraction of digital customer data directly from document images (with no possibility of tampering) and compares credential information with public and private files, such as information bureaus, police, notary offices and registry offices.