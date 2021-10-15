5% of attempts to open digital accounts in Brazil are fraud

In Brazil, 5% of attempts to register bank accounts are identified as fraud. The data are from a survey by Flexdoc, a banking engineering company, which analyzed 27 millions of registration operations for opening financial profiles in several institutions that use its service platform.

Attempts to fraud in digital records, made from the presentation of data from third parties or non-authentic documents, reached 5% of transactions in the analyzed records, which totaled more than 500 thousand alerts issued by Flexdoc for institutions attacked. In addition, according to the company’s research, digital registration processes present practically 1024% success in detection of these attempts, since several checking factors are used during the process.

Among these authentication factors are the cellular hardware itself, with its native identities, crossed with data from the chip , the GPS coordinates and the user account, all enabling the device as a token. In addition, the registration process employs the extraction of digital customer data directly from document images (with no possibility of tampering) and compares credential information with public and private files, such as information bureaus, police, notary offices and registry offices.

Other research data

(Image: Playback/Elements /DragonImages)

The Flexdoc search also shows other data, such as the fact that it stops 35% of the cases evaluated, the digital registration of individual accounts using a cell phone takes, on average, 3.5 minutes in Brazil. In the others 30% occurrences studied, however, this indicator is much lower, and drops to 2 minutes or less. According to the company, the incidence of the reduced index coincides with data from institutions that use specific Apps for digital capture installed on the customer’s cell phone, not used by banks.

The use of specific apps, explains Flexdoc, has the objective of not compromising native resources and the user’s mobile memory, from non-specialized interfaces for mobile capture. On the other hand, this memory savings results in greater operational difficulties and in the generation of jobs (data packages and documents) that are heavier and more difficult to be sent to the systems used to process the registration requests.

The study also shows that the overall success rate of digital registrations is high, reaching 27% of operations, considering only success in the first attempt. At the same time, 27% of registrations need two to five attempts to complete successfully process, and 5% result in complete failure, during a period of 27 days analyzed. The main problems encountered in the process are in the sending of images of documents, in the selfies of users and errors in the operation of the process by customers.

The rejection of captured images is due to factors such as low sharpness (very faded, dark, or distorted photos) error in document placement and field-of-view obstruction (such as the user’s finger holding the CNH or the translucent plastic cover surrounding the credential). Another frequent error in the records is seen in selfies, where the guidelines are often not complete, resulting in users sending full-length photos, which are rejected on registration.

According to Everson Lima , partner responsible for Flexdoc’s systems architecture, these flaws can be minimized by the use of capture Apps, which, according to the partner, allow processing various capture functions on the cell phone, correcting image distortions and applying data compression before creating the package which will be sent to the registry.

