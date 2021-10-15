Microsoft and startup Orizon create cloud AI “judge” healthcare plans
The change could bring a high operational risk. After all, Orizon handles 150 millions of transactions per month on its platform, in addition to analyzing and authorizing more than 150 thousand assistances, connecting about a quarter of the beneficiaries of health plans in the country to health plans and thousand pharmacies. It runs more than thousand medical rules on its platform, which has big data and AI to help achieve better decision making.
So, migrate this huge service to the cloud of Microsoft — something that started in March and went live in July of this year — could ruin everything. But the startup, which currently belongs to Grupo Bradesco, said it only saw advantages in the bet. Azure brought more agility, as it does in less than an hour a task that took more than a day with the old algorithm. In addition, Orizon may order from Microsoft more or less cloud processing on demand.
“Although we had powerful machines, we didn’t have the flexibility capacity. And it would be a very high cost, as it would need idle computers to support the peak . Our main business is health management, not machine management, and we put it in Microsoft’s hands, which has a much larger and more flexible server volume,” says Edmundo Maron, Orizon’s chief information officer.
Image: Reproduction/National Cancer Institute/Unsplash
In practice, the startup’s solution can, according to Maron, add ” a layer of medical intelligence” not only to administrative rules of health plans and hospitals, but also to act against excesses or gaps in the demands of doctors and patients.
If a doctor orders a total abdominal exam and a kidney exam, he would not need the second one, as the total sees both. If a surgery calls for five pins and you can do the same with three pins, too. Just like the AI sees below-normal cases like a three-pin order and five pins is suggested. automatic in some cases, and in others it asks a human to make the decision
As for Microsoft, what difference did the union with Orizon bring in relation to other Brazilian customers? According to Ricardo Fernandes, vice president of corporate business at Microsoft Brazil, healthtech achieved maturity with its solution via Azure in less time than the average.
“This (the partnership with Orizon) is very much in line with this cloud strategy. In our customers, we look at four aspects: empowerment of employees, engagement of customers, transfer of products and operational efficiency. This project is important because it meets the four in a single shot”, he explains.
The two companies also claim that the solution meets the requirements of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), analyzing cloud data anonymously in most cases to train your machine learning. Exceptions are for analysis of individual questions from certain customers, upon request of the respective health plan.
