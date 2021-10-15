microsoft-and-startup-orizon-create-cloud-ai-“judge”-healthcare-plans

Orizon, healthtech founded in Barueri (SP) in

Bill Gates Fund invests US$ 50 Millions in Water-Saving Farming Robots

, needed to expand the computing power of its main product: a platform that fights waste in transactions and medical expenses of health plans, acting as a “judge” in the form of artificial intelligence. But he no longer saw the point in continuing to host it on their servers. Until this year he migrated to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud solution for companies, and did so well that he became one of the main prides of “big tech” in the Brazilian corporate market.

Microsoft promotes a lecture series for startup entrepreneurs

Microsoft Excel solves one of the program’s oldest and most annoying problems

The change could bring a high operational risk. After all, Orizon handles 150 millions of transactions per month on its platform, in addition to analyzing and authorizing more than 150 thousand assistances, connecting about a quarter of the beneficiaries of health plans in the country to health plans and thousand pharmacies. It runs more than thousand medical rules on its platform, which has big data and AI to help achieve better decision making.

So, migrate this huge service to the cloud of Microsoft — something that started in March and went live in July of this year — could ruin everything. But the startup, which currently belongs to Grupo Bradesco, said it only saw advantages in the bet. Azure brought more agility, as it does in less than an hour a task that took more than a day with the old algorithm. In addition, Orizon may order from Microsoft more or less cloud processing on demand.

Want to catch up on the best tech news from day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

“Although we had powerful machines, we didn’t have the flexibility capacity. And it would be a very high cost, as it would need idle computers to support the peak . Our main business is health management, not machine management, and we put it in Microsoft’s hands, which has a much larger and more flexible server volume,” says Edmundo Maron, Orizon’s chief information officer.

Image: Reproduction/National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

In practice, the startup’s solution can, according to Maron, add ” a layer of medical intelligence” not only to administrative rules of health plans and hospitals, but also to act against excesses or gaps in the demands of doctors and patients.