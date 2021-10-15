Joker finally explains his biggest difference from Riddler in new comic
Batman’s villain gallery is full of iconic figures, and in particular the Joker and Riddler are considered worthy opponents of the hero who carries the title of Best Detective in the World . However, even though both jokes and riddles, the main characteristics of each of these criminals, have certain similarities, the Clown of Crime wants to make it clear that their motivations for carrying out crimes are very different from those of Edward Nygma.
Although the Joker’s often complex plans bear similarities to Riddler’s obsession with executing crimes that serve as puzzles for Batman, there is a clear difference in the performance of both villains , which can only be appreciated from the understanding that jokes are told to generate people’s reactions, while riddles require them to actively participate in the game, so to speak.
And it’s this difference that the Joker explains to Two-Face in the magazine
The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #5, written by Matthew Rosenberg and with art by Dominike Stanton, Jesus Merino, and Juni Ba He, when he says the following sentence: “You must be confusing me. I don’t play, I’m the one who tells jokes.”
This sentence, although simple, serves to sum up well the differences between the two villains. The Riddler always tries to devise complex scenarios to test Batman's ability to solve problems, making his riddles games played between him and the Keeper of Gotham. Already the Joker, even though in most of his plans also takes the Dark Knight into consideration, he is not testing the hero, but rather wanting him to react to his actions, using him as a kind of audience for his distorted show of comedy. And no Finally, these differences show that, in conflicts with Riddler, victory and defeat are well defined, after all, they are games. Already with the Joker, what can be considered a victory for Batman, in fact, may have had the result that the Clown of Crime expected, already giving enough satisfaction to the villain about his jokes, often deadly.

Source: Screen Rant
This sentence, although simple, serves to sum up well the differences between the two villains. The Riddler always tries to devise complex scenarios to test Batman’s ability to solve problems, making his riddles games played between him and the Keeper of Gotham. Already the Joker, even though in most of his plans also takes the Dark Knight into consideration, he is not testing the hero, but rather wanting him to react to his actions, using him as a kind of audience for his distorted show of comedy.
And no Finally, these differences show that, in conflicts with Riddler, victory and defeat are well defined, after all, they are games. Already with the Joker, what can be considered a victory for Batman, in fact, may have had the result that the Clown of Crime expected, already giving enough satisfaction to the villain about his jokes, often deadly.
Source: Screen Rant
