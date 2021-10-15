joker-finally-explains-his-biggest-difference-from-riddler-in-new-comic

Batman’s villain gallery is full of iconic figures, and in particular the Joker and Riddler are considered worthy opponents of the hero who carries the title of Best Detective in the World . However, even though both jokes and riddles, the main characteristics of each of these criminals, have certain similarities, the Clown of Crime wants to make it clear that their motivations for carrying out crimes are very different from those of Edward Nygma.

After all, why do superheroes wear capes?

DC clarifies the origin of their metal equivalent to vibranium in new US comic

Learn why Fall of the Mutants was the darkest saga of the X-Men

Although the Joker’s often complex plans bear similarities to Riddler’s obsession with executing crimes that serve as puzzles for Batman, there is a clear difference in the performance of both villains , which can only be appreciated from the understanding that jokes are told to generate people’s reactions, while riddles require them to actively participate in the game, so to speak.

And it’s this difference that the Joker explains to Two-Face in the magazine

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #5, written by Matthew Rosenberg and with art by Dominike Stanton, Jesus Merino, and Juni Ba He, when he says the following sentence: “You must be confusing me. I don’t play, I’m the one who tells jokes.”