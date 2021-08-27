Rishabh Pant stance: Sunil Gavaskar wonders why Pant was told to change his stance by umpire; Why was Pant asked to change his ‘stance’? Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar furious at the umpire

Leeds

Former legend Sunil Gavaskar is puzzled as to why England’s umpires objected to Rishabh Pant’s ‘stance’ of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England as they believe the rules prevent batsmen from doing so. don’t stop. Pant revealed that he had to change his ‘stance’ at the behest of the umpire as standing outside the crease to deal with the swing was creating footprints in the ‘danger area’ of the pitch .

Gavaskar, however, said that the marks made by shoes on the pitch do not determine the ‘stance’ of a batsman. The former great batsman said during the commentary on Friday, the third day of the match, ‘If this is true then I was wondering why he was asked to change his ‘stance’. I have only read about this. The batsman can stand anywhere on the pitch, even in the middle of the pitch. Batsmen sometimes go ahead against spinners (footprints can still form).’

His fellow commentator and former India player Sanjay Manjrekar termed it “absurd”. The Indian innings was bundled out for 78 on the first day of the match. Pant had mentioned this incident after the day’s play. He said, ‘I was standing outside the crease and my forefoot was coming in the ‘danger area’ so they (umpire) told me that I cannot stand here.’

The left-handed batsman said, ‘So I had to change my stance but as a cricketer I don’t think much about it because whoever did it, the umpire would talk the same thing to him. I didn’t do that on the next ball. After this decision of the umpires, it is being discussed once again whether the International Cricket Council should use neutral umpires again. The ICC has allowed the use of home umpires due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 period.

