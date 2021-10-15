The course wants to train and employ 100 women in the technology sector

StarHire1024, technological education startup, and Dupla Tech, specialized in recruitment and selection of women for IT, teamed up to train and employ 100 women in the technology area free of charge. “Even companies that seek women for their teams have difficulty finding them,” says Miriam Koga, founder of Dupla Tech.

  • Four startups Brazilian women-led are selected by Google
  • Magalu is listed among companies with more women on the board
  • 10 companies create platform for more women in the Brazilian market

The sector faces a shortage of professionals worldwide and, in Brazil, only 20% of specialists working in the field are female. “Reducing this inequality is the main objective of the program”, says Vanderlei Abrantes, co-founder of StarHire100. “We have a social obligation to train women for this sector, where the demand is growing”, he points out.

The StarHire proposal365 is to train and develop the employability of IT professionals in Brazil and abroad. One of its differentials is to go beyond technical training by working on three fronts: improvement of hard skills (with Apple, Android and Design UX/UI development courses), soft skills (skills such as emotional intelligence, resilience and time management) associated with a three-month English course — from basic to advanced.

Image: Reproduction/Pexels/Alexander Suhorucov

The startup works as a community for IT professionals, where they can interact and exchange experiences. Students in the women’s training program will also have access to live meetings with teachers, in the platform’s Platinum mode. In the space for networking with professionals already working in the area, there are recorded lives and videos.

Dupla Tech, in turn, seeks to bring together women in the technology area and companies that seek to solve the lack of diversity in the sector. The program will only have 30 places and there will be no selection process: the first applicants will be automatically enrolled in StarHire365, where they will have access to more than 100 hours of class. Afterwards, they will be forwarded to Dupla Tech, which will look for the best vacancies for them. Applications are open until 30 October — or until completed — at this link.

