the-course-wants-to-train-and-employ-100-women-in-the-technology-sector

StarHire1024, technological education startup, and Dupla Tech, specialized in recruitment and selection of women for IT, teamed up to train and employ 100 women in the technology area free of charge. “Even companies that seek women for their teams have difficulty finding them,” says Miriam Koga, founder of Dupla Tech.

Four startups Brazilian women-led are selected by Google

Magalu is listed among companies with more women on the board

10 companies create platform for more women in the Brazilian market

The sector faces a shortage of professionals worldwide and, in Brazil, only 20% of specialists working in the field are female. “Reducing this inequality is the main objective of the program”, says Vanderlei Abrantes, co-founder of StarHire100. “We have a social obligation to train women for this sector, where the demand is growing”, he points out.

The StarHire proposal365 is to train and develop the employability of IT professionals in Brazil and abroad. One of its differentials is to go beyond technical training by working on three fronts: improvement of hard skills (with Apple, Android and Design UX/UI development courses), soft skills (skills such as emotional intelligence, resilience and time management) associated with a three-month English course — from basic to advanced.