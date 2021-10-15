What is the Scroll Lock key for?
Do you know what the Scroll Lock key is for?
The Scroll Lock key has been present on keyboards since the first modern computers launched by IBM in 1980.
Not even IBM, when launching the key, made it clear what the function of the key was, which was included by the manufacturers without knowing what it was for.
The purpose of the Scroll Lock key was to stop scrolling with the mouse, as it was more difficult to use at that time.
When you activate the Scroll Lock, you could use the arrow keys on your keyboard to scroll the page. But I couldn’t use the keyboard and mouse at the same time when the key was on.
