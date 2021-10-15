What is the Scroll Lock key for?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
2
what-is-the-scroll-lock-key-for?

Scroll Lock

Do you know what the Scroll Lock key is for?

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

The Scroll Lock key has been present on keyboards since the first modern computers launched by IBM in 1980.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Know more!

Not even IBM, when launching the key, made it clear what the function of the key was, which was included by the manufacturers without knowing what it was for.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Know more!

The purpose of the Scroll Lock key was to stop scrolling with the mouse, as it was more difficult to use at that time.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Check out our article

When you activate the Scroll Lock, you could use the arrow keys on your keyboard to scroll the page. But I couldn’t use the keyboard and mouse at the same time when the key was on.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Access Canaltech!

Want to know more about the Scroll Lock key? Access our full article!

Photo : Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Read the our item! 517437

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Space tourism: meet all the common people who have been to space

Space tourism: meet all the common people who have been to space

September 15, 2021
Photo of Tesla reveals Cybertruck's electric motorcycle project

Tesla reveals Cybertruck's electric motorcycle project

September 24, 2021
Photo of Best apps to track international purchases

Best apps to track international purchases

September 30, 2021
Photo of 5 apps to chat online with players

5 apps to chat online with players

October 11, 2021
Back to top button