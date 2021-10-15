Study shows how climate change will affect hydropower in Brazil
A new report published by Global Environmental Change reveals that in the coming decades reductions in precipitation and river flow in the Amazon region — the largest hydrographic basin in the world and a strong candidate for the development of hydroelectric energy in Brazil — caused by climate change, will significantly reduce the region’s electricity production capacity.
The researchers involved in the report reviewed about 105 proposed hydrographic projects for the Amazon basin. However, to carry them out, it is necessary that there is a hydrological capacity. The study indicates that in the middle of this century, the region will undergo changes that will reduce the capacity to generate hydroelectric energy.
Ecologist Stephen Hamilton, from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies and co-author of the report, explains that hydroelectric projects for the Amazon basin are based on historical river levels. “Climate change is disrupting these patterns, which means existing and proposed projects are unlikely to be as effective under future conditions,” adds Hamilton.
The team used various climate scenarios presented by the 6th Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to carry out continental scale modeling of rainfall and river flow. In addition, they estimated how the changes affect energy costs, compared to solar and wind in the Amazon region.
According to projections, in the middle of this century, river flows in the dam sites proposed in the projects are expected to decrease between % to 20%. In the part of the Amazon located in Brazil, the flow fell from 20% to 46%, while in Andean countries, where rainfall is expected to increase, flows may rise between 1.5% to 2.5%. These changes will also affect the cost of Brazilian energy — which may increase between 70% to 350%.
On the other hand, solar and wind energy should be become increasingly competitive, in economic terms, ensuring greater safety and lower environmental costs than hydroelectric production. “Hydroelectric power needs to be designed to work in conjunction with alternative energy sources,” explains Hamilton. New hydroelectric facilities need to be designed according to projections and not based on historical river volumes.
Researchers emphasize that Brazilian energy planners need to focus on climate resilience measures. This year, Brazil is going through the worst water crisis in the last 70 years due to the extensive drought in the main reservoirs from the country. What, by the way, has already affected the cost of energy for Brazilians, since thermal plants are activated which, in addition to being more expensive, are much more harmful to the environment.
O report was published in Global Environmental Change.
Source: Phys.org
