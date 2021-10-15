study-shows-how-climate-change-will-affect-hydropower-in-brazil

A new report published by Global Environmental Change reveals that in the coming decades reductions in precipitation and river flow in the Amazon region — the largest hydrographic basin in the world and a strong candidate for the development of hydroelectric energy in Brazil — caused by climate change, will significantly reduce the region’s electricity production capacity.

The researchers involved in the report reviewed about 105 proposed hydrographic projects for the Amazon basin. However, to carry them out, it is necessary that there is a hydrological capacity. The study indicates that in the middle of this century, the region will undergo changes that will reduce the capacity to generate hydroelectric energy.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Ecologist Stephen Hamilton, from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies and co-author of the report, explains that hydroelectric projects for the Amazon basin are based on historical river levels. “Climate change is disrupting these patterns, which means existing and proposed projects are unlikely to be as effective under future conditions,” adds Hamilton.

