who-was-brittany-murphy-and-why-does-her-death-intrigue-so-many-people-to-this-day?

At the beginning of the years 2000, Murphy lost a great deal of weight, which made not only those close to the actress, but also the press, suspicious and started rumors that she was addicted to cocaine. Brittany was anorexic and, like many actresses at the time, there was enormous aesthetic pressure on her body and, above all, her weight.

In 20 December 2012, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called at Brittany and Monjack’s home at eight in the morning. The actress was found in the shower at home by her own mother, who declared that she had found her daughter completely unconscious. According to her, Brittany would have spent the entire day in her room, taking breaks to vomit in the bathroom.

Sharon Kathleen Murphy revealed to the authorities that Brittany was very thin, but she very much doubted that her death had been caused by overuse of medication. There were attempts by firefighters to revive her before transporting her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at ten in the morning after a cardiopulmonary arrest.

She had 32 years and the primary cause was pneumonia and anemia, which made many people suspect that it was due to the artist’s anorexia.

But what drew most attention to the death of the actress was the death of Simon Monjack, her husband, five months later, in the same place. The Cause of Mortis was apparently acute pneumonia and profound anemia, basically the same as Brittany’s.

In January 2012, Brittany’s father has filed a request in California Superior Court to independently test her daughter’s hair samples. Months later, a report issued by The Carlson Company laboratory pointed to above-normal levels of ten heavy metals in the bodies of Murphy and Monjack. Since then, there have been suspicions that the couple had actually been poisoned. And then the question arises: by whom, exactly?

What Happened to Brittany Murphy