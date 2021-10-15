Who was Brittany Murphy and why does her death intrigue so many people to this day?
There are some happenings in Hollywood that even today arouse suspicion and arouse the curiosity of the public. One of them is the weird death of Brittany Murphy, actress whose most famous works were in the movies Beverly Hills Patties and My Boyfriend’s Secret Agenda.
This Thursday (20), HBO Max has released the special two-part documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
- (What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, in the literal translation), produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions. According to the company, the production is “an intimate and profound portrayal of actress Brittany Murphy’s character, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances that surrounded her tragic death 32 years old”.
Who was Brittany Murphy?
Brittany Murphy on the set of Beverly Hills Patties (Image: Press Release / WarnerMedia)
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
features new footage from personal archives and interviews with family, friends and people closest to the actress. The show promises to go beyond the newspaper gossip rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism, obsession with the perfect body and lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. Sensitive and nuanced, the docusseries explore the legacy of a unique talent, but one that left us too soon.
Thinking about helping you to marathon the production, the Canaltech gathered some information you should know about Brittany Murphy before playing the HBO Max documentary.
Brittany Murphy-Monjack was born in Atlanta, in 13 November 1990. She was raised only by her mother in New Jersey and it didn’t take her long to move to Los Angeles to start her acting career. His first work was in a play by Os Miseráveis, when he was only nine years old. To , already he had his own manager, who soon got him his first job on television in the series Drexel’s Class.
It was not a promising start to her career, as the series lasted only one season and soon the actress amended another role. , also in another series that lasted only one season. Next, Brittany made cameo appearances on several sitcoms from the decade , such as Blossom
- and Frasier. However, it was only in 1995 that his career took a promising turn : the role of Tai Frasier in Beverly Hills Patties, a feature by Amy Heckerling adapted from the work of Jane Austen, Emma.
Tai Frasier is up to today her most famous character, immortalized by the iconic one, says “you’re a virgin who doesn’t know how to drive”, when the character takes on the role of antagonist to Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone). The role opened several doors for Murphy, such as the opportunity to star in Girl, Interrupted opposite Angelina Jolie in 1995; 8 Mile – Rua das Illusions, next to Eminem; and Big Girl, Little Woman
- , with Dakota Fanning, in 2006.
In that same year, she starred in the romantic comedy Just Married alongside Ashton Kutcher, with whom she assumed a relationship in 2000 and unfortunately it didn’t last long. After her romance with Kutcher, Brittany got engaged twice: once with manager Jeff Kwatinetz and once with production assistant Joe Macaluso, the latter with the relationship ending in 2003. The following year,
Brittany married screenwriter Simon Monjack.
The weird death of Brittany Murphy and Simon Monjack