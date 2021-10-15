Lastlink startup moves over R$31 million with content monetization
Founded in August 2021, Lastlink has the proposal to facilitate the management of subscriptions and payments in tools such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram. The startup has already helped more than 2,100 creators, according to its own numbers. “We have already reached more than 99 thousand customers and the amount transacted has already exceeded R$ 50 million”, declares Ank.
- Kwai and TikTok monetization is not very transparent and can “deceive” user
- Facebook increases monetization options for videos and lives, already released in Brazil
-
- Instagram will have content monetization program and new features
The company’s proposal is to allow producers of copyrighted materials, courses, videos, photos and others to earn revenue from these contents. “We want any entrepreneur or social media enthusiast to know that it is possible to professionalize their online performance and convert it into money”, explains Michel Ank, CEO of Lastlink.
Content delivery
One of the features of the solution is the Lastlink Feed, an exclusive area for customers, which allows the sharing content in different formats without time limitation. In addition, it allows the upload of posts already published on social networks.
The tool helps to facilitate content delivery. “With Lastlink Feed, creators can share videos, photos, texts and links with their subscribers without any interference from algorithms. And it also provides a more immersive experience for the user, without ads and other content”, explains Ank.
Lastlink received it in May 2021, US$1.4 million (R$7.7 million) of investment in a round led by venture capital Canary. The estimate is to triple the results in the next 12 months.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
517370