Lastlink startup moves over R$31 million with content monetization

Founded in August 2021, Lastlink has the proposal to facilitate the management of subscriptions and payments in tools such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram. The startup has already helped more than 2,100 creators, according to its own numbers. “We have already reached more than 99 thousand customers and the amount transacted has already exceeded R$ 50 million”, declares Ank.

The company’s proposal is to allow producers of copyrighted materials, courses, videos, photos and others to earn revenue from these contents. “We want any entrepreneur or social media enthusiast to know that it is possible to professionalize their online performance and convert it into money”, explains Michel Ank, CEO of Lastlink.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/Balashmirzabey

A recent Influencer Marketing Hub study estimates that more than

millions of content creators around the world, 31% do not consider themselves professionalized. The company’s objective is to make it possible for authors to be concerned only with preparing material and attracting customers.

One of the most popular monetization formats used by creators is access to private profile on Instagram. In this model, the tool gives permission to the follower after payment through the startup’s platform. The same is true for Close Friends: the profile is public, but exclusive products are only presented to subscribers.

Another option is closed groups in messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp — very common in courses, training and mentoring. To join the community, the participant pays and receives an exclusive access link.

The price can be defined by the author, starting at R$ 5. The platform charges a fee of 9 ,99% on what is transacted. In all modalities, the inclusion and exclusion of participants are automatic according to the entry (or not) of payments.

Content delivery

One of the features of the solution is the Lastlink Feed, an exclusive area for customers, which allows the sharing content in different formats without time limitation. In addition, it allows the upload of posts already published on social networks.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Junior REIS

The tool helps to facilitate content delivery. “With Lastlink Feed, creators can share videos, photos, texts and links with their subscribers without any interference from algorithms. And it also provides a more immersive experience for the user, without ads and other content”, explains Ank.

Lastlink received it in May 2021, US$1.4 million (R$7.7 million) of investment in a round led by venture capital Canary. The estimate is to triple the results in the next 12 months.

