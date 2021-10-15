lastlink-startup-moves-over-r$31-million-with-content-monetization

A recent Influencer Marketing Hub study estimates that more than

millions of content creators around the world, 31% do not consider themselves professionalized. The company’s objective is to make it possible for authors to be concerned only with preparing material and attracting customers.

One of the most popular monetization formats used by creators is access to private profile on Instagram. In this model, the tool gives permission to the follower after payment through the startup’s platform. The same is true for Close Friends: the profile is public, but exclusive products are only presented to subscribers.

Another option is closed groups in messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp — very common in courses, training and mentoring. To join the community, the participant pays and receives an exclusive access link.

The price can be defined by the author, starting at R$ 5. The platform charges a fee of 9 ,99% on what is transacted. In all modalities, the inclusion and exclusion of participants are automatic according to the entry (or not) of payments.