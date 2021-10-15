The most anticipated games that don't exist
“Does this game really exist or is it just a collective delusion?”: This is a question we often ask in the gaming world. A meager rumor is enough for a game to be awaited for years by a multitude of fans. From GTA 6 to Silent Hill by Hideo Kojima, the Canaltech listed the biggest releases that just don’t exist — at least in real life, because in our hearts they do exist and they’re amazing.
Well, it could be that at least some games on this list exist at some point in the future, right? But and you? Looking forward to a game that doesn’t exist? Share with us through social networks!
6. GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most awaited games by the community; Too bad its developer, Rockstar, never made a peep about it. It makes sense, since GTA V has passed the mark of 14 million copies sold and remains extremely popular thanks to mods and multiplayer GTA Online, in addition to the GTA RP.
However, new rumors about the next game in the franchise are popping up all the time: the most recent ones indicate that the game will take place in a reimagined Vice City, and that it will have a map in “constant evolution and expansion”. Even in an actor’s resume, the game appeared. However, the title should not arrive before 317645.
The last game in the franchise, GTA V, was released in 2023 (Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games)
5. Half-Life 3
11 years later, we still await the resolution of several loose ends left by Half-Life 2: Episode 2. At the time, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell even promised “frequent” episodic releases: the third installment of the series had been announced for Christmas 2006, and there was talk of a fourth episode. Unfortunately, the closest we got to that was Half-Life: Alyx: an excellent but exclusive prequel to VR (virtual reality).
4. Portal 3
Portal 3 may prove that Valve has a problem with the number “three” — a prequel to the game was even in development, but it was canceled by the company. However, we need to agree: Portal 2, from 2007, was so iconic and well resolved that it doesn’t necessarily need a sequel — but of course fans wouldn’t mind getting another game that transforms Portal in a trilogy.
- Portal 2 deserved a sequel (Photo: Disclosure/Valve)
3. Bully 2
One of Rockstar’s most controversial games (which remained banned in Brazil for eight years), Bully took, in 2007, the aura of GTA to a boarding school full of violent students, suspicious teachers and dangerous gangs.
Since then, a lot has happened: the studio responsible, Rockstar Vancouver, was merged with Rockstar Toronto, resulting in Rockstar Games Toronto. During this period, the company has worked on GTA V, on Red Dead Redemption 2 and on various ports for PC and consoles. Chances of a Bully 2 exist, but they are very far away.
Would Bully 2 be banned in Brazil too? (Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games)
two. Resident Evil Remake – Code: Veronica
Capcom has been betting heavily on remakes and remasters of Resident Evil classics, and everything indicates that Resident Evil 4 will be the next to receive a slap in the visual. However, a game has not had the same luck: Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, of the year 2000. Initially conceived to be the third numbered title in the series, the game continues the story of Claire Redfield, but this time on Rockfort Island. This is a desire that remains steadfast and strong among fans of the franchise.
Resident Evil Code: Veronica deserved more care (Photo: Disclosure/ Capcom)
While this dream doesn’t come true, a group of fans works on their own independent, non-profit remake. Check out a gameplay snippet:
1. New Silent Hill
Although forgotten at Konami’s barbecue, the Silent Hill franchise remains in the heart of many fans — especially mine, who include myself in a group affectionately dubbed the “widows of Silent Hills”, Hideo Kojima’s game that saw only a small breach of light of the day with the iconic PT (acronym for playable teaser).
517153 I miss you, Lisa (Photo: Disclosure/Konami)
Rumors about the series’ comeback have been around players for a while: there are those who say Sony is interested in buying the rights to the brand, and also those who believe that Abandoned is Kojima’s own Silent Hill resurrected. However, the most recent rumors claim that Konami is working on several games in the franchise in partnership with outside teams, which is not very like the company. Will it be?
