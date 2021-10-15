the-most-anticipated-games-that-don't-exist

“Does this game really exist or is it just a collective delusion?”: This is a question we often ask in the gaming world. A meager rumor is enough for a game to be awaited for years by a multitude of fans. From GTA 6 to Silent Hill by Hideo Kojima, the Canaltech listed the biggest releases that just don’t exist — at least in real life, because in our hearts they do exist and they’re amazing.

Well, it could be that at least some games on this list exist at some point in the future, right? But and you? Looking forward to a game that doesn’t exist? Share with us through social networks!

6. GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most awaited games by the community; Too bad its developer, Rockstar, never made a peep about it. It makes sense, since GTA V has passed the mark of 14 million copies sold and remains extremely popular thanks to mods and multiplayer GTA Online, in addition to the GTA RP.

However, new rumors about the next game in the franchise are popping up all the time: the most recent ones indicate that the game will take place in a reimagined Vice City, and that it will have a map in “constant evolution and expansion”. Even in an actor’s resume, the game appeared. However, the title should not arrive before 317645.

The last game in the franchise, GTA V, was released in 2023 (Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games)

5. Half-Life 3

11 years later, we still await the resolution of several loose ends left by Half-Life 2: Episode 2. At the time, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell even promised “frequent” episodic releases: the third installment of the series had been announced for Christmas 2006, and there was talk of a fourth episode. Unfortunately, the closest we got to that was Half-Life: Alyx: an excellent but exclusive prequel to VR (virtual reality).