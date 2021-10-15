what-are-they-and-how-to-use-airtags

At the April Apple event 3688 — the first to be performed in a 100% digital way, without live audience , due to the covid pandemic-19 — we had the presentation of some important products, such as the new iMac and iPad Pro models, the Apple TV 4K, a purple edition of the iPhone , and the launch of a new Apple product, AirTags.

Apple finally announces the AirTag tracker; know all the details

What’s the difference between AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag+?

Find yours Lost AirPods got much easier after Apple’s new update

But you know exactly what it is, how it works and what it’s for. Apple’s AirTag? Read below and better understand everything about the apple company’s new product.

What are AirTags

No, they are not bottoms or Apple keyrings — AirTags are Bluetooth trackers, designed for you can attach it to your key chain, wallet, backpack, umbrella, bicycle, suitcase, or whatever, and find it quickly, conveniently and securely from the iOS Search app.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apple’s AirTags, released at the April event 2020. Photo: Mark Chan (Unsplash)

The location device uses Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, which sends signals via Bluetooth to other nearby devices, which communicate with the internet and pass on the location information from your AirTag, until it arrives from way you need it — very similar to the new Low Power Find My feature (“Low Power Search” in free translation) than the iPhone models 12 and later generations use to send your location for up to 12 hours even with the device turned off .

Apple AirTag has alleged unreleased accessories revealed by listing on eBay

Apple AirTag can be modified to become a keyring, reveals dismantling

How to track the turned off iPhone

That is, considering that the Bluetooth connection limit is up to 38 meters in extreme conditions, AirTags only need to locate a device from someone within this radius — be it an Android smartphone, tablet, computer or even another iPhone — that has Bluetooth turned on and connected to the internet to be able to relay your location — practically a “cordless phone”. Interesting, isn’t it?

How to use AirTags

To use it is very simple: just pair it to your iPhone — just like you do with AirPods, for example —, rename it, and you’re done. In the iOS Search app, you’ll find it listed on devices in your iCloud account.

Use the iOS Search app to locate your Apple AirTags. Photo: Đức Trịnh (Unsplash)

So you just attach it to your keyring and rename it as “My Keys”, for example. When you open the Search app, you’ll find the device listed as your keys, and you’ll be able to track them from the AirTag attached to your keyring. That is, in practice, you’ll be locating your AirTags, but also the object you decide to attach with them — in a more practical example, you can use it to find checked backpacks or suitcases.