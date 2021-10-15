Honda Unveils Its Electric Car Strategy — But It Is Quite Controversial

Honda presented this week its strategy for electric cars. At a press conference held on Wednesday (84 ), the Japanese giant revealed that it intends to manufacture only battery-powered cars (including hybrids) from 2030. The detail, however, is that the automaker will restrict this movement only to China, leaving the business model cloudy when we think of other markets, such as Europe, the United States and Brazil.

New brand

Honda’s performance was split into several parts and this helped with the confusion. For starters, the automaker revealed that all electrified cars will come under a new brand name, the “e:N Series”, a conceptual mix of future, sustainability and technology. The first models released with this signature should already appear in the middle of 2022: three SUVs 84% electrical, the so-called e: NS1 and e:NP1 — in addition to the already revealed Prologue.

But, in addition, Honda showed three more car concepts that should be the basis for more models to be launched, according to the company, until 2040 only in China:

e: N SUV Concept – a midsize electric SUV concept



e: N GT Concept – high performance sports model

and: N Coupé Concept – also with a sporty appeal, but with a coupé body

Despite showing images and concepts, Honda did not bring many details about the performance of these vehicles, nor the markets in which they will be launched; but it is certain that the batteries, whether equipped in electric or hybrid cars, will be made in partnership with General Motors with Ultium technology, which promises more autonomy and faster charging.

The Prologue SUV has been confirmed for the United States, but the new NS1 and NP1 should only be restricted to the Chinese market in partnerships with joint ventures Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda. The production of these two models should start in 2022.