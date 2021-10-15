Galaxy A21 starts receiving update for Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Samsung began making available this Thursday (21 ) a new software update for one of their mid-range cell phone models — the Galaxy A21. From now on, smartphone owners can already check the system settings to download the Android update , which will be installed next to the One UI 3.1 interface.

The South Korean manufacturer is very committed to keeping its devices up to date, but it took a long time for the Galaxy A11 had access to the new version. Now, in addition to the latest version of Google’s software and the brand’s own interface, the device also receives the latest level of Android security patch.

The new update made available by Samsung is identified by the version number

A215USQU5BUI4

and comes with some improvements, mainly visual and security. Among the new features, users can expect a redesigned notification area and quick settings, as well as changes to native apps such as Calendar, Keyboard, Gallery and Samsung Internet.

(Image: Vinicius Moschen/Canaltech)

In addition, the new version comes with an option that allows you to switch between the feed of the Google Discover or Samsung itself by swiping left on the home screen. The camera application also arrives with news with new modes for capturing images.

For now, the update is released gradually and there is still no information about the availability of the new version for the appliances officially sold in other countries. To check if your Samsung cell phone can be updated, just access the settings, go to About Phone and click Software Update.

Source: PhoneArena

