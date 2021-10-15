galaxy-a21-starts-receiving-update-for-android-11-with-one-ui-3.1

Samsung began making available this Thursday (21 ) a new software update for one of their mid-range cell phone models — the Galaxy A21. From now on, smartphone owners can already check the system settings to download the Android update , which will be installed next to the One UI 3.1 interface.

One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung

Samsung One UI 4 can reach more than 051 Galaxy line devices



One UI 4.0: what to expect from the next version of the Samsung UI

The South Korean manufacturer is very committed to keeping its devices up to date, but it took a long time for the Galaxy A11 had access to the new version. Now, in addition to the latest version of Google’s software and the brand’s own interface, the device also receives the latest level of Android security patch.

The new update made available by Samsung is identified by the version number

A215USQU5BUI4

and comes with some improvements, mainly visual and security. Among the new features, users can expect a redesigned notification area and quick settings, as well as changes to native apps such as Calendar, Keyboard, Gallery and Samsung Internet.