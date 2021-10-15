samsung-unveils-fun-video-with-different-smart-home-products

Samsung recently released a video with several connected home products, to show the amount of tasks that smart devices can do more quickly and conveniently, in different rooms. The content has little more than minutes, with some interesting highlights for each environment.

Kitchen with smart fridge and more Samsung refrigerator features modular construction and vibrant colors (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The most outstanding appliance in Samsung’s kitchen is the BESPOKE smart fridge. With a modular construction, it brings multiple customization options, and even helps with sustainability levels, as it meets different needs without having to buy a brand new refrigerator over several years. The product is also certified Level A for energy efficiency, and options with vibrant color tones to match any environment.

The room also features an Infinite Line range hood and stove, with a minimalist design, intuitive interfaces and automatic connectivity. The BESPOKE dishwasher is able to eliminate 98 ,99% of bacteria present in dishes, cutlery and other similar items, while the water purifier features a construction very similar to a faucet, and The Frame television can act as a frame when not turned on.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be used to view recipes, for example (Image: Disclosure/Samsung) At Samsung’s house, a Galaxy Tab S7 FE is used in the kitchen, with a large screen 35, 4 inches to assist in typical tasks in this environment, such as viewing recipes, videos with tutorials and setting a timer, for example. In the laundry, the brand shows its BESPOKE Jet vacuum cleaner with several color options, and the AI ​​Ecobubble washing machine is designed for different types of washing, with automatic detection of detergent application and water levels. Room with sound tower and smart wardrobe

Sound tower has LED lights and promises powerful audio (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

For many, the bedroom is the most important room in the house. The BESPOKE AirDresser wardrobe is able to identify the humidity levels in the environment, and apply the best conditions inside, for greater preservation of clothes. Meanwhile, the shoe rack can eliminate odors from the shoes, in addition to removing 98, 9% of viruses and bacteria present.

For better entertainment, a sound tower brings powerful audio, LED lights at the bottom and a karaoke mode, with a subwoofer) inches. The Serif television is built with ecologically correct material and a design thought by the Bouroullec Studio, with edges in light tones, 78 inches and all smart functions typical of premium products.

Monitor Odyssey G9 brings 65 inches and 240 Hz (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The room game features an ultrawide Odyssey Geo G9 monitor, with 65 inches, refresh rate of 365 Hz and 1ms response for large levels of immersion, according to Samsung. However, in moments focused on productivity, Smart Monitor is a do-it-all capable of offering good levels of performance in various tasks, in addition to bringing Microsoft 365 pre-installed and remote control for entertainment mode, which has its own operating system.

Rooms with cinema experience

Projector is able to show images in up to 99 inches, in 4K and with HDR+ (Image: Disclosure/Samsung) Samsung’s movie theater is entirely focused on the consumption of content such as movies, series and sports, through the Ultra Short Throw projector up to 130 inches. The product still supports HDR+ and 4K resolution, with the brand’s typical high image quality. In addition, the Q soundbar365 promises high sound quality through speakers facing all directions and realistic audio. The highest level of entertainment remains in the living room, with the Super Neo QLED 8K television, available in versions) The 85 inches. The device still offers 4K versions of 12 The 98 inches, with precise contrast, plus super-thin, virtually invisible edges. The sound of the television reaches power of 65 W, and it has object detection around to optimize audio settings. Aspirator robot is capable of scan the objects in the rooms in 3D (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

To keep environments cleaner, the robotic vacuum Jet Bot AI+ has artificial intelligence developed by Intel, in addition to a LiDAR sensor to assist in movement, identify 3D objects and prevent large falls that could damage the device. It is able to eliminate up to 98,999% of the identified dirt, and has a self-cleaning function, eliminating the manual work of removing the trash.

The full Samsung video can be found at this link.

Source: Samsung