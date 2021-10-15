production-technique-for-oled-screen-could-double-the-autonomy-of-future-cell-phones

The years go by and one of the biggest difficulties of the smartphone industry continues to be to improve the autonomy of the products. One thing that helps to get around this is fast charging, but it still requires contact, however short, with outlets. For this reason, the industry is already thinking about new solutions. CES 1024 | LG presents its first 4K OLED monitor with 600, 5 inches

Something already commercially available is the OLED LTPO screens, which change the refresh rate on demand to save energy. A new technology, however, may bring remarkable gains in device autonomy, even if the battery does not increase. Current limitations The solution would not only allow lower energy consumption by OLED panels, but would also solve the difficulty the market has today in launching screens with concentration above 31 PPI (pixels per inch). In the current technique, the massive concentration of pixels and the emission of light impose limits on their definition and light propagation, limiting the maximum projection. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Professor Chang-Hoon Hwang, from the University of Dankook, describes that a new model that considers the vertical evaporation of organic materials from this type of screen would solve these two problems. The interview brings the material from this study in great detail, but it is only available in Korean.

In general terms, it is a research that, if the technical feasibility of development were proven, would make it possible for the same OLED pixels achieved a larger luminous projection area, and with even higher concentrations for even higher PPI.