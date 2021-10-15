amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(10/14/2021)

Every Thursday, here at Canaltech, you find out which titles have just arrived on the streaming platform from Amazon and are just waiting for their marathon. And the second week of October has arrived with everything for Amazon subscribers Prime Video, who will be able to check out the release of movies and series of different genres, as well as a musical documentary. The Amazon Prime Video releases in October Releases of HBO Max in the week (11/11/2020) The first highlight of the week is the documentary production Justin Bieber: Nosso Mundo , which shows the return to the stage of singer Justin Biber, who spent three years without performing shows. The documentary, then, shows how was this process of returning to perform for the fans, in an event that took place in 2020 on the terrace of the Beverly Hilton hotel. People were invited 1435 to the live show, but fans were able to check the attraction online. Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,90 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for? Some thriller and horror movies also landed on Amazon’s streaming platform, such as the unpublished The Manor, which tells the story of a woman who later from suffering a stroke, he starts living in a nursing home and experiencing supernatural forces. The feature film The Suspects , with Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis, which covers two mysterious disappearances. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! You can also now watch the national movie Through the Shadow, directed by Walter Lima Jr. and starring Virginia Cavendish. The production takes place at the beginning of the 20th century and tells the story of Laura, a teacher who is hired to teach two orphans who live on a farm located in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. It doesn’t take long for her to realize that the children are under the influence of evil forces.

But if you want to watch more peaceful and not terrifying movies, the Amazon Prime catalog received When I Met You, a film with Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult that takes place in a society in which people have been genetically programmed to feel no emotion. However, with the arrival of an illness, some individuals begin to have feelings and see the world change. He also premiered the feature An Angel in Our Lives, by director Rob Diamond, which follows the life of a criminal known as insensitive and who undergoes a change in his attitudes when he meets a little girl that touches your heart.

For fans of romantic comedies, it’s worth checking out A Second Chance to Love, which tells the story of Kate, a woman who lives in London and works as an elf in a Christmas shop open all year. She sees her routine change when she gets sick and meets a man named Tom, and the relationship doesn’t seem to work out at first. However, as the city prepares for the arrival of the festive date, feelings begin to change.

If you like suspense, action and adventure, now you can check out the film Wild Nature, about the tough mission of children released from a concentration camp; and O Mestre Guerreiro, which tells the story of the warrior Cempaka. The week also brought several premieres for children, such as the movies and series Superzoo, Tom o Tow Truck, Carl the Super Truck, Ethan the Dump Truck, Tom’s Car Wash the Truck Trailer, Learn with Dino the Dinosaur and Mini Trucks. And the latest Amazon Prime Video highlight this week is the original Indian movie Udanpirappe. The feature, which has just premiered on the streaming platform, tells the story of a family of brothers who live in the district of Pudukottai. Although they have differences in their opinions, they are fighting for the same goal, bringing a story full of love and different emotions.

These were some of the releases that Canaltech selected for you to watch on Amazon Prime Video. But the list of news has many more movies and series; check it out below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

08/10

Bulldozer

Injustice The House of the Demon A Peaceful Life

About Love. Only for Adults

Super Champions – Towards the Dream

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Hotel Dos Dinosaurs

09/10

Hell on Ice

Lion Heart

Resistance

Terminal Force – The Search for the Holy Crystal

The Basement

In Search of Your Dreams

Hallucinations of the Past 2

Pan and Circus

Kids In The Hall

Wolfblood: 5 Seasons

The suspects

This Dead Is Not Mine

The Manor

Justin Bieber: Our World 09/08 Thalaivii (Tamil) The VAR Room 07/07

The Corridor of Terror

Death on Mont Blanc

Doctor Heart 07/11

A Second Chance to Love

Assassins: 3 seasons

Albert Camus

Murder in the Waterfall

The Colonel’s Street Dogs

Learn it with Dino or Dinosaur: 2 seasons