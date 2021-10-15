Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (10/14/2021)
Every Thursday, here at Canaltech, you find out which titles have just arrived on the streaming platform from Amazon and are just waiting for their marathon. And the second week of October has arrived with everything for Amazon subscribers Prime Video, who will be able to check out the release of movies and series of different genres, as well as a musical documentary.
The Amazon Prime Video releases in October
The first highlight of the week is the documentary production Justin Bieber: Nosso Mundo , which shows the return to the stage of singer Justin Biber, who spent three years without performing shows. The documentary, then, shows how was this process of returning to perform for the fans, in an event that took place in 2020 on the terrace of the Beverly Hilton hotel. People were invited 1435 to the live show, but fans were able to check the attraction online.
Some thriller and horror movies also landed on Amazon’s streaming platform, such as the unpublished The Manor, which tells the story of a woman who later from suffering a stroke, he starts living in a nursing home and experiencing supernatural forces. The feature film The Suspects
, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis, which covers two mysterious disappearances.
You can also now watch the national movie Through the Shadow, directed by Walter Lima Jr. and starring Virginia Cavendish. The production takes place at the beginning of the 20th century and tells the story of Laura, a teacher who is hired to teach two orphans who live on a farm located in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. It doesn’t take long for her to realize that the children are under the influence of evil forces.
But if you want to watch more peaceful and not terrifying movies, the Amazon Prime catalog received When I Met You, a film with Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult that takes place in a society in which people have been genetically programmed to feel no emotion. However, with the arrival of an illness, some individuals begin to have feelings and see the world change. He also premiered the feature An Angel in Our Lives, by director Rob Diamond, which follows the life of a criminal known as insensitive and who undergoes a change in his attitudes when he meets a little girl that touches your heart.
For fans of romantic comedies, it’s worth checking out A Second Chance to Love, which tells the story of Kate, a woman who lives in London and works as an elf in a Christmas shop open all year. She sees her routine change when she gets sick and meets a man named Tom, and the relationship doesn’t seem to work out at first. However, as the city prepares for the arrival of the festive date, feelings begin to change.
If you like suspense, action and adventure, now you can check out the film Wild Nature, about the tough mission of children released from a concentration camp; and O Mestre Guerreiro, which tells the story of the warrior Cempaka. The week also brought several premieres for children, such as the movies and series Superzoo, Tom o Tow Truck, Carl the Super Truck, Ethan the Dump Truck, Tom’s Car Wash the Truck Trailer, Learn with Dino the Dinosaur and Mini Trucks.
And the latest Amazon Prime Video highlight this week is the original Indian movie Udanpirappe. The feature, which has just premiered on the streaming platform, tells the story of a family of brothers who live in the district of Pudukottai. Although they have differences in their opinions, they are fighting for the same goal, bringing a story full of love and different emotions.
These were some of the releases that Canaltech selected for you to watch on Amazon Prime Video. But the list of news has many more movies and series; check it out below.
All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video
08/10
Bulldozer
- Injustice
The House of the Demon
A Peaceful Life
About Love. Only for Adults
Super Champions – Towards the Dream
Hotel Dos Dinosaurs
09/10
Hell on Ice
Lion Heart
Resistance
The Basement
In Search of Your Dreams
Hallucinations of the Past 2
Pan and Circus
- Kids In The Hall
Wolfblood: 5 Seasons
The Manor
Justin Bieber: Our World
Thalaivii (Tamil)
09/08
The VAR Room
07/07
Thalaivii (Tamil)
The Corridor of Terror
Death on Mont Blanc
07/11
A Second Chance to Love
Assassins: 3 seasons
Murder in the Waterfall
The Colonel’s Street Dogs
