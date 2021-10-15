Acer Launches New Productivity-Driven Chromebooks
Acer has introduced another series of products for its line of Chromebooks, aimed at productivity in a wide variety of tasks, such as studies, work, video calls and more. They bring Chrome OS, with the possibility of downloading apps directly from the Play Store, fluid navigation and integrated data security.
