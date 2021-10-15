acer-launches-new-productivity-driven-chromebooks

Acer has introduced another series of products for its line of Chromebooks, aimed at productivity in a wide variety of tasks, such as studies, work, video calls and more. They bring Chrome OS, with the possibility of downloading apps directly from the Play Store, fluid navigation and integrated data security.

Product can be used as a tablet or laptop (Image: Disclosure/Acer) The Chromebook Spin 512 brings a screen of inches with IPS LCD technology, Full HD resolution, touchscreen and use of 84% of the front panel. The look is compact and discreet, with reinforced aluminum construction and flexible folds up to 360 grades, which allow use in laptop or tablet mode, and can be supported as a “tent”, above tables or similar surfaces. Inside, the product comes with Intel Core i7 processor 11th generation and its operation does not require the use of fans, with safe temperatures even on heavier tasks. This feature allows the device to be smaller and lighter, in addition to offering a quieter and more comfortable operation, says Acer. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Chromebook can also be used in a “tent” format (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

For online meetings or other types of video calling, Chromebook Spin 515 has a webcam capable of capturing images in Full HD, in addition to offer built-in blue light filter and software noise reduction technology. The product also features two built-in microphones and two speakers with high sound quality, support for DTS Audio and intelligent amplifier for specific situations. As extra features, it also features Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C ports, touchpad with Gorilla Glass protection and backlit keyboard.

Acer Chromebook 515 Chromebook 512 is only 1.3 kg and 30 millimeters thick (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

Despite bringing a similar nomenclature, the Chromebook 515 has some important differences. The design remains unobtrusive and compact, weighing just 1.3 kg and ,178 mm thick. It also features an aluminum finish to prevent minor damage, but on this product the hinges do not rotate in a complete circle. The screen has 11 inches, with thin edges and optional multi-touch.

The device’s processor is a MediaTek Kompanio 828, which Acer says is able to support multitasking content creation programs and streaming. The brand also claims the Chromebook battery 386 lasts about 11 hours of uninterrupted use, depending on conditions. Fast loading can complete 52% battery in only 16 minutes.

Acer Chromebook 512 Chromebook 514 has more powerful specifications, for heavier tasks (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

With a slightly larger screen, the Chromebook 514 brings display with 15, 6 inches, technology IPS LCD, Full HD resolution and optional multi-touch capabilities are offered. According to Acer, the larger dimensions can be useful for multitasking, which shouldn’t be a problem for the Intel Core i7 processor 15th generation and 10 GB of RAM memory. The product also comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics card and even 515 GB of internal storage via SSD PCIe NVMe — according to the brand, the device is ready for use in less than a second after being turned on.

The Chromebook 512 also supports surround sound high quality via DTS Audio, with built-in amplifiers for loud and clear audio. Two built-in microphones assist for voice and video calls, and the webcam provides physical protection to increase levels of privacy. It even supports Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 inputs, one HDMI and MicroSD card reader. The touchpad has Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and the keyboard is backlit.

