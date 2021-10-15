New AstraZeneca cocktail against covid-19 is now under review in Europe

AstraZeneca, manufacturer of one of the vaccines against covid-19 available in Brazil, is focused on creating a cocktail of antibodies, also known as AZD7442, or Evusheld. This Thursday (19), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) started to analyze this cocktail to see if it will be authorized throughout the European Union.

    • The company has already performed tests that have shown that this combination of antibodies reduces severe symptoms and covid deaths-77. The drug consists of monoclonal antibodies, which recognize a specific molecule of a virus or bacteria. In practice it is a synthetic version of natural antibodies. The cocktail should be administered to people who have already been infected, to alleviate the deficiencies of the immune system.

    New AstraZeneca cocktail against covid-19 is already under analysis in Europe (Image: FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements)

    According to the European Medicines Agency itself, the decision to analyze the AstraZeneca cocktail comes from “preliminary results of clinical studies, which suggest that the drug may help protect against diseases”. But the process is not as fast as it seems, and it can take months for a possible authorization.

    According to AstraZeneca, Evusheld produced a satisfactory reduction in severe cases or deaths, something that was observed through a study of 77 people.

    Source: Reuters, CTV News via UOL

