would-space-travel-in-marvel-movies-really-work?

Marvel Studios has achieved an incredible feat with the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU): bringing the shared plots between multiple characters and, most importantly, showing that the mix of science and magic that happens in the pages of magazines can also have some verisimilitude with what we know and have of technology nowadays. And that’s the question: would the space travel shown in Casa das Ideias movies and series really work, in real life?

You see, understanding the boundaries between fiction and reality allows us to understand how we know about science allows us to create and be part of such a fantastic story universe, especially at Marvel. The main feature of the House of Ideas is the “humans wanting to be gods”, using their knowledge as if it were a superpower or magic — Iron Man uses his abilities to invent things in ways you can compare to Superman’s ton punch .

And one of the things that helped Marvel make the public “swallow” this mix of science and technology with fiction, was space travel. The Multiverse is the buzzword in Phase 4 of the MCU, but it all started with the possibility of the Avengers leaving Earth, so the studio could better explore other worlds and realities of the Marvel Universe.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Space-time holes are the best way to travel on Marvel The first trips into outer space shown on the MCU happened with Thor , in 2011. The audience left Earth to discover the Nine Realms of Norse mythology, which at Marvel are planets connected to the sacred Tree of Life, or Yggdrasil — yes, the God of Thunder is a “cosmic god” in the House of Ideas. To transit through the other eight worlds, the Asgardians use their rainbow bridge, known as Bifrost.

Asgard is a very advanced world, which has a fantasy setting that mixes with technology — or science and magic, remember what we said about the main feature of Marvel? Well then, what humans would call “witchcraft”, scientist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) calls “wormhole” or “Einstein-Rosen bridge“). As Bifrost’s trip to Earth is almost instantaneous, this is the best scientific guess.

Image: Reproduction/Marvel

To get that wormhole open and serve as a portal, it would take a lot of energy. And the majestic Bifrost site itself seems to be a hub, able to muster the amount needed to promote the journey through a structure that looks like a cannon — it’s literally like ripping a hole in space-time and hurling it. people through it.

Another thing that confirms the idea of ​​Bifrost as an energy center is the fact that Loki tries to destroy Jötunheim, his home planet that is inhabited by the Ice Giants, with a continuous burst of energy from the rainbow bridge cannon. Thor is forced to hammer the bridge and sever Asgard’s connection to the other realms.