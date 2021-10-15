Would space travel in Marvel movies really work?
Marvel Studios has achieved an incredible feat with the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU): bringing the shared plots between multiple characters and, most importantly, showing that the mix of science and magic that happens in the pages of magazines can also have some verisimilitude with what we know and have of technology nowadays. And that’s the question: would the space travel shown in Casa das Ideias movies and series really work, in real life?
- Yeah Is it possible to time travel by flying faster than the speed of light?
You see, understanding the boundaries between fiction and reality allows us to understand how we know about science allows us to create and be part of such a fantastic story universe, especially at Marvel. The main feature of the House of Ideas is the “humans wanting to be gods”, using their knowledge as if it were a superpower or magic — Iron Man uses his abilities to invent things in ways you can compare to Superman’s ton punch .
And one of the things that helped Marvel make the public “swallow” this mix of science and technology with fiction, was space travel. The Multiverse is the buzzword in Phase 4 of the MCU, but it all started with the possibility of the Avengers leaving Earth, so the studio could better explore other worlds and realities of the Marvel Universe.
Space-time holes are the best way to travel on Marvel
Thor, in 2011. The audience left Earth to discover the Nine Realms of Norse mythology, which at Marvel are planets connected to the sacred Tree of Life, or Yggdrasil — yes, the God of Thunder is a “cosmic god” in the House of Ideas. To transit through the other eight worlds, the Asgardians use their rainbow bridge, known as Bifrost.
Asgard is a very advanced world, which has a fantasy setting that mixes with technology — or science and magic, remember what we said about the main feature of Marvel? Well then, what humans would call “witchcraft”, scientist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) calls “wormhole” or “Einstein-Rosen bridge“). As Bifrost’s trip to Earth is almost instantaneous, this is the best scientific guess.
Image: Reproduction/Marvel
To get that wormhole open and serve as a portal, it would take a lot of energy. And the majestic Bifrost site itself seems to be a hub, able to muster the amount needed to promote the journey through a structure that looks like a cannon — it’s literally like ripping a hole in space-time and hurling it. people through it.
Another thing that confirms the idea of Bifrost as an energy center is the fact that Loki tries to destroy Jötunheim, his home planet that is inhabited by the Ice Giants, with a continuous burst of energy from the rainbow bridge cannon. Thor is forced to hammer the bridge and sever Asgard’s connection to the other realms.
(2017), Loki trying again open a space-time hole to promote the alien invasion of Thanos. The Eisstein-Rosen bridges were confirmed in subsequent films as the best form of instantaneous space travel on the MCU, despite the destruction of Bifrost. In Avengers: Infinite War
(2018), Heimdall is able to use magic to transport Bruce Banner without a physical source of energy like the Bifrost cannon. And, in the same film, Thor manages to do something similar, thanks to the abilities of his teleporter hammer, the Stormbreaker. That is, in terms of scientific basis. Image: Reproduction/Marvel
In Guardians of the Galaxy (2014 ), we see the heroes in the Andromeda galaxy in a setting that shows regular special trips, with different types of vehicles. So, wormholes became not only a fast locomotion, but also a way to use them strategically to surprise opponents: in Avengers: Infinite War, uses instant transport for just that, as does Thor from the Stormbreaker. Obviously Marvel film fiction uses science according to what the plot needs, and it doesn’t necessarily true to reality. But over time, some questions about specific aspects of the likelihood with real technology started to pop up, and the directors also started to pay more attention to this. Em Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
(2014), the director explained further how the transit of large ships that cross Andromeda works. Apparently, space-exploring civilizations have built a kind of highway with “jump points” that can even connect vehicles to different galaxies and would be like a kind of wormhole. This “road” is demarcated, including recommendations — by the way, one of the comic moments of the film plays precisely with the inappropriate use of the “jump point” marking. Another way to travel through the space on the MCU is with the use of something that can move an object at an insanely fast speed. In the plot of (2019), we see that NASA, SHIELD and the US government were trying to do just that with the PEGASUS project, which aimed to build an engine that operated at the speed of light and was powered by the Tesseract, a cosmic cube that possessed the powers of the Space Gem. Image: Reproduction/Marvel
In the plot of Captain Marvel, this project would provide a way for the Skrull people to leave the war against the Kree and finding a new home off the mapped “galactic highway” — remember the rules set out in Guardians of the Galaxy
? It turns out that pilot Carol Danvers absorbs the energy of the Tesseract-powered engine, transforming herself into the heroine of the title. This later “explains” how Captain Marvel is a unique being, for, unlike the space travel seen earlier in the MCU, it can, without external sources of propulsion or energy, fly by its own power at the speed of light. Thus, she can visit worlds outside the “space road system”. And although she achieves that speed, the heroine, at least yet, doesn’t seem to be able to move instantly, traveling through her own wormholes. And this also justifies the fact that she is late in times of emergency, as we saw in Avengers: Ultimatum
(516798). And, scientifically, you can consider the fact that Captain Marvel , who would be in the MCU since the years 1990 with the same appearance, not aging is linked to Einstein’s theory of relativity: time is relative, moving “differently for objects in motion than objects at rest”. Source: Space.com Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 516799 516799
The MCU Space Travel follows what the plot needs
And, scientifically, you can consider the fact that Captain Marvel , who would be in the MCU since the years 1990 with the same appearance, not aging is linked to Einstein’s theory of relativity: time is relative, moving “differently for objects in motion than objects at rest”.
Source: Space.com
