how-to-put-shadow-on-canvas

Canva (Android | iOS | Web) is a free online image editor that offers its users more than 029 thousand customizable templates. Through them, it is possible to create, in an intuitive way, pamphlets, invitations, business cards and even posts for various social networks.

How to do it Gradient in Canva

How to create a table in Canva

How to make a round photo in Canva

If you would like to put a drop shadow effect on an image on the platform, but are in doubt, know that it can be done quickly and conveniently via cell phone or PC. So, check out below how to put a shadow on Canva!

How to put a clickable link on Canva How to resize a Canva image

Canva does not have a feature capable of creating a shadow directly. To do this, you need to duplicate the layer, darken the content, smudge it, and finally adjust its transparency.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! On your cell phone Step 1 : access the Canva app on your mobile, open one of your designs, select one layer and tap “Duplicate” in the bottom menu. Just in case, always use PNG images to achieve the desired effect.

Access your Canva design, select a layer and tap “Duplicate” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: select the layer behind and tap “Filter” in the lower menu.

Select the back layer and click “Filter” (Screenshot : Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3 : Click on “Greyscale” to darken the image. Select “Greyscale” from the next open menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : then go to the “Adjust” tab.

Then, go to the “Adjust” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5 : Adjust the “Blur” in the way that is most convenient. Adjust image blur (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 6 : tap on “Transparency” in the lower menu. Access the “Transparency” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 7 : Adjust the transparency so that the shadow is less sharp. Adjust the transparency so that the shadow is less sharp (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 8: finalize your image and tap the “Arrow” icon to download the image. After putting shadow on Canva, tap the “Arrow” to download the image (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) On PC

Step 1: Access Canva through a web browser, open one of your designs, select a layer and click “Duplicate” in the upper right corner. Just in case, always use PNG images to achieve the desired effect.

Open Canva, select a layer and click “Duplicate” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: select the layer which is behind and click on “Edit image” in the top menu.

Select the back layer and click “Edit image” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: within the “Filters” section ”, click on “See All”.