CT News — GeForce Now in Brazil, Apple Watch 8 with bigger screen and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
1
6 hours Cars

Hyundai wants to solve semiconductor crisis “inside home”; understand

Despite believing that the worst of the crisis is over, the South Korean automaker does not want to be held hostage to shortages and decided to manufacture its own components

7 hours Smartwatch

Apple Watch 8 may bring larger screen option

New version of the company’s smartwatch could have a new box size, proportionally increasing the available display

8 hours Games

GeForce Now: all about the arrival of the service in Brazil

Check out the details of the competitor of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which takes heavier games from PC for cell phone screens and cabinets with less powerful settings

9 hours Space

Canadian gets a hell of a scare after meteorite crosses the ceiling of his room

Despite the great scare, Canadian Ruth Hamilton was not injured and intends to keep the space rock as a souvenir of this night out of the ordinary

12 hours Smartphone

Oppo’s folding cell phone specifications are leaked, with large screen 120 Hz

The device may be officially presented this year to rival Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a delay to the start of is not ruled out).

