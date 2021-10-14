CT News — GeForce Now in Brazil, Apple Watch 8 with bigger screen and more!
6 hours Cars
Hyundai wants to solve semiconductor crisis “inside home”; understand
7 hours Smartwatch
Apple Watch 8 may bring larger screen option
New version of the company’s smartwatch could have a new box size, proportionally increasing the available display
GeForce Now: all about the arrival of the service in Brazil
Check out the details of the competitor of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which takes heavier games from PC for cell phone screens and cabinets with less powerful settings
Canadian gets a hell of a scare after meteorite crosses the ceiling of his room
Despite the great scare, Canadian Ruth Hamilton was not injured and intends to keep the space rock as a souvenir of this night out of the ordinary
12 hours Smartphone
Oppo’s folding cell phone specifications are leaked, with large screen 120 Hz
The device may be officially presented this year to rival Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a delay to the start of is not ruled out).
