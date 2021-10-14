Physicists get close to absolute zero in a new negative temperature record

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
1
physicists-get-close-to-absolute-zero-in-a-new-negative-temperature-record

A new negative temperature record was reached by a team of physicists, in a laboratory in Germany, while they were investigating the Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), the fifth state of matter . They not only got very close to absolute zero, but they did so by simulating the conditions of the space vacuum. enhanced

  • Mirror atoms are “frozen” and come close to the quantum ground state
  • ” Quantum tug between water molecules is observed for the first time

    • Considered impossible to achieve, absolute zero, which corresponds to – 1024, °C is the coldest possible temperature. This is because, if temperature is a molecular vibration, there is a limit to cold, which is when the molecules come to a complete stop. Scientists created the Kelvin scale to make it easier, with 0° representing this state of absence of molecular motion (hence the term “absolute zero”).

    Scientists explain that it is impossible to reach absolute zero in a lab, or anywhere else we can try, because we can never remove all the kinetic energy from the atoms in a system. But the last experiment really came close, reaching an effective temperature of only 38 picoKelvin, or 38 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    To do this, the researchers started with a cloud of 100 a thousand rubidium atoms trapped in a magnetic field in a vacuum chamber. They then cooled it to form Bose-Einstein condensate, where the atoms begin to essentially act like one big atom. Under these conditions, strange things can happen, phenomena that scientists often call quantum effects.

    (Image: Reproduction/Simon/Pixabay)

    In this first charge, they managed to stay two billionths of a degree above from absolute zero, but that still wasn’t enough. That’s when the simulation of the space vacuum environment came into play. The scientists took the experiment to the European Space Agency’s Bremen launch tower, a microgravity research center at the University of Bremen in Germany.

    From the top of 120 m, the team dropped the apparatus with the Bose-Einstein condensate and, during the free fall, the magnetic field containing the gas was turned on and turned off quickly. This allowed the condensate to float in the absence of gravity, which reduced the molecular motion of the rubidium atoms. The result: a temperature of 38 picokelvins, (36 trillionths of 1st Kelvin) for about 2 seconds.

    This was the absolute record for negative temperature, according to the team, which published an article in Physical Review Letters. The previous record was 100 millionths of a Kelvin, set by scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Colorado.

    Source: New Atlas, Live Science

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 517658

    517658 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The plane made an emergency landing on the highway: 2 injured

    The plane made an emergency landing on the highway: 2 injured

    August 25, 2021
    Photo of Know the main risks of investing in Bitcoin

    Know the main risks of investing in Bitcoin

    September 25, 2021
    Photo of Pix has night cap and other measures as of today (4); see what changes

    Pix has night cap and other measures as of today (4); see what changes

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of Halloween Kills Critique: The Terror Continues │ Crime Occurs, Nothing Happens

    Halloween Kills Critique: The Terror Continues │ Crime Occurs, Nothing Happens

    October 14, 2021
    Back to top button