physicists-get-close-to-absolute-zero-in-a-new-negative-temperature-record

A new negative temperature record was reached by a team of physicists, in a laboratory in Germany, while they were investigating the Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), the fifth state of matter . They not only got very close to absolute zero, but they did so by simulating the conditions of the space vacuum. enhanced

Mirror atoms are “frozen” and come close to the quantum ground state

” Quantum tug between water molecules is observed for the first time

Considered impossible to achieve, absolute zero, which corresponds to – 1024, °C is the coldest possible temperature. This is because, if temperature is a molecular vibration, there is a limit to cold, which is when the molecules come to a complete stop. Scientists created the Kelvin scale to make it easier, with 0° representing this state of absence of molecular motion (hence the term “absolute zero”).

Scientists explain that it is impossible to reach absolute zero in a lab, or anywhere else we can try, because we can never remove all the kinetic energy from the atoms in a system. But the last experiment really came close, reaching an effective temperature of only 38 picoKelvin, or 38 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero.