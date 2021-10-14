the-beatles:-get-back-gets-first-footage-and-official-trailer

Since 1969, fans of the iconic band English The Beatles already gear up for Peter Jackson’s special documentary exclusive to Disney+, Get Back . Scheduled for release by the end of the year (more specifically around Thanksgiving), the production has just won its first trailer.



NatGeo documentaries to watch at Disney+



Disney+ announces movies that will skip movie theaters and debut directly on streaming

The 12 best music documentaries to watch on Netflix

The film will be separated into three parts, premiering in the days 26, 27 and 27 from November. According to Disney, the documentary production presents “a wealth of images that Peter Jackson has spent the last three years analyzing, restoring, and editing.”

(Image: Disclosure / Disney+)

“Made entirely from never-before-seen restored footage, Get Back provides the most intimate and honest glimpse of the creative process and the relationship between John, Paul, George and Ringo ever filmed,” adds streaming in an official note. The film will take audiences to 1969, when the band recorded the memorable “roof show” on the roof of London’s Savile Row, the last live performance of the Beatles as a The production will show the rehearsals and the entire planning process for the show that has become timeless in the memory of the band’s fans, including the writing of 14 new songs within a visibly impossible timeframe.