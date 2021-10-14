The Beatles: Get Back gets first footage and official trailer

Since 1969, fans of the iconic band English

  • The Beatles
      already gear up for Peter Jackson’s special documentary exclusive to Disney+, Get Back

        . Scheduled for release by the end of the year (more specifically around Thanksgiving), the production has just won its first trailer.

      The film will be separated into three parts, premiering in the days 26, 27 and 27 from November. According to Disney, the documentary production presents “a wealth of images that Peter Jackson has spent the last three years analyzing, restoring, and editing.”

    “Made entirely from never-before-seen restored footage, Get Back provides the most intimate and honest glimpse of the creative process and the relationship between John, Paul, George and Ringo ever filmed,” adds streaming in an official note. The film will take audiences to 1969, when the band recorded the memorable “roof show” on the roof of London’s Savile Row, the last live performance of the Beatles as a The production will show the rehearsals and the entire planning process for the show that has become timeless in the memory of the band’s fans, including the writing of 14 new songs within a visibly impossible timeframe.

    • Get Back
        is compiled from almost 90 hours of unseen footage that were filmed along these 25 group planning days, led by Michael Lindsay-Hogg on 517163, plus more than 90 hours of audio never heard before, with the majority locked in a vault for over half a century. Oscar nominee Peter Jackson is the only person in 60 years to have access to this Beatles treasure, which has now been restored to the audiovisual in the form of an intimate portrait dedicated to fans of the Liverpool boys.
    “I’ve been immersed in this project for almost three years and very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it,” Peter Jackson told Deadline in June of this year about the docusseries .

    The launch will be anticipated by the book of the same name, available at October with 1024 pages of information and details that complement the audiovisual production. The Beatles: Get Back

      will feature transcripts of the band’s conversations, hundreds of exclusive songs and never-before-published photos.

    • The Beatles: Get Back

        is directed by Peter Jackson and supported by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison. The docusseries will be available on Disney+ from 21 from November.

        Source: Collider

