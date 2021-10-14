The Beatles: Get Back gets first footage and official trailer
Since 1969, fans of the iconic band English
already gear up for Peter Jackson's special documentary exclusive to Disney+, Get Back
-
- . Scheduled for release by the end of the year (more specifically around Thanksgiving), the production has just won its first trailer.
The film will be separated into three parts, premiering in the days 26, 27 and 27 from November. According to Disney, the documentary production presents “a wealth of images that Peter Jackson has spent the last three years analyzing, restoring, and editing.”
(Image: Disclosure / Disney+)
“Made entirely from never-before-seen restored footage, Get Back provides the most intimate and honest glimpse of the creative process and the relationship between John, Paul, George and Ringo ever filmed,” adds streaming in an official note. The film will take audiences to 1969, when the band recorded the memorable “roof show” on the roof of London’s Savile Row, the last live performance of the Beatles as a The production will show the rehearsals and the entire planning process for the show that has become timeless in the memory of the band’s fans, including the writing of 14 new songs within a visibly impossible timeframe.
“I’ve been immersed in this project for almost three years and very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it,” Peter Jackson told Deadline in June of this year about the docusseries .