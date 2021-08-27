Who Is Bhavina Patel: Polio at the age of one year…

Tokyo

India’s Bhavina Patel ensured a medal for the country as she reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Table Tennis Singles Class 4 at the Paralympic Games. Bhavina, 34, from Ahmedabad, defeated 2016 Rio Paralympic gold medalist Borislava Perich Rankovi of Serbia 3-0 in straight games to enter the semi-finals.

The first player to win a medal in Tete

Bhavina defeated Rankovich 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in the quarterfinal match that lasted 19 minutes. Bhavina is the first Indian female table tennis player to have made it to the semi-finals of the Paralympic Games. Bhavina will face China’s Zhang Mia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

World number two was once ranking

The current world ranking of 34-year-old Bhavina is 12. The world ranking of Bhavina, who started playing table tennis for entertainment on a wheelchair, was at one time number two. He did this feat after winning the 2011 PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championships. She won the silver medal in the women’s singles Class 4 event at the Beijing Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in October 2013.

Class 4 category player

Bhavina again did wonders at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2017. This time the color of the medal was bronze. She is a class 4 category para athlete. That is, the hand of these players is completely protected, their weakness can be due to injury in the lower part of the spinal cord or cerebral palsy.

Poverty and carelessness put you on a wheelchair

Born on 6 November 1986 in a small village of Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, Bhavina was only 12 months old when an accident happened to her. Coming from a middle-class family, Bhavina suffered from polio. The only earning father in a family of five did not have enough money to get treatment. Later surgery was done in Visakhapatnam, but the result did not work as careless Bhavna did not pay attention in her rehab.