ps5:-how-to-share-digital-games-with-a-friend

The PlayStation 5 debuted ago months in the Brazilian market, raising the graphics and processing quality of the games, besides, of course, the prices. With large budget titles sold at values ​​ranging from R$ 56 at R$ 465, more than ever, guarantee that game at launch if become a luxury item.

Accounts shared in video games: what you can, what you can’t and care

PS5 │ How to request DualSense repair

How to use PlayStation 5 DualSense on Steam

One of the alternatives to break the rise in prices is to share the bill with a friend, acquaintance or relative. Sony allows the sharing of digital games on the PS5 on up to two consoles, allowing two people to share the value of the games and enjoy the game, each from their own home. The process involves sharing information such as passwords, so it is important that the sharing be done with a person you trust.

Once shared, an account can buy a game and both players can enjoy the game. The amount spent can be prorated outside Sony systems. The system is called “Offline console and game sharing” and works identically to the same option as the PlayStation 4. See below how to enable the function.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: choose a trusted friend.

Game sharing allows two PS5 to play with the same digital copy at the same time. But beware: only one of the accounts will own the game, even if the value was shared later. The account that purchases the game from PlayStation Store may cut a second console’s access to the title at any time. Hence the importance of choosing a trusted friend, before following the next steps

Step 2:

log in with your friend’s account on your PS5.

Friend chosen and deal made. It’s time to start splitting. Log in with your friend’s account on your PS5. Email, password and two-factor authorization from the account owner will be required when enabled. Repeat the process with your friend’s console account.