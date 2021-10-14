PS5: How to share digital games with a friend

The PlayStation 5 debuted ago months in the Brazilian market, raising the graphics and processing quality of the games, besides, of course, the prices. With large budget titles sold at values ​​ranging from R$ 56 at R$ 465, more than ever, guarantee that game at launch if become a luxury item.

One of the alternatives to break the rise in prices is to share the bill with a friend, acquaintance or relative. Sony allows the sharing of digital games on the PS5 on up to two consoles, allowing two people to share the value of the games and enjoy the game, each from their own home. The process involves sharing information such as passwords, so it is important that the sharing be done with a person you trust.

Once shared, an account can buy a game and both players can enjoy the game. The amount spent can be prorated outside Sony systems. The system is called “Offline console and game sharing” and works identically to the same option as the PlayStation 4. See below how to enable the function.

Step 1:

choose a trusted friend.

Game sharing allows two PS5 to play with the same digital copy at the same time. But beware: only one of the accounts will own the game, even if the value was shared later. The account that purchases the game from PlayStation Store may cut a second console’s access to the title at any time. Hence the importance of choosing a trusted friend, before following the next steps

Step 2:

log in with your friend’s account on your PS5.

Friend chosen and deal made. It’s time to start splitting. Log in with your friend’s account on your PS5. Email, password and two-factor authorization from the account owner will be required when enabled. Repeat the process with your friend’s console account.

Log in with a friend’s account on your PS5 (Image: Publicity/Sony)

Step 3:

log into the friend’s account and go to Settings.

On a friend’s account, go to settings (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Canaltech)

Step 4:

in Settings, select “Users and Accounts” and the option “Other”.

In a friend’s account settings, go to Users and Accounts (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Chanaltech)

Step 5:

go to “Sharing console and offline game”.

In others, go to Share Console then play offline (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Canaltech)

Step 6:

Select “Enable”.

In Console sharing and offline game, select “Enable” option (Image: Playback/Screenshot/Canaltech)

The Console Sharing and Offline Game setting links the PS5 console to your account and allows sharing your games with other players on the same console. With the option selected on a friend’s account, their entire library of digital games will be available to play on your account. To view the games available in the division, just go to the library on your friend’s account.

Step 6:

repeat steps 3, 4 and 5 on the friend’s console, with your account.

Image shows screen that will appear if all steps are completed successfully (Image: Playback/ Screen Capture/Canaltech)

One console at a time

It is possible to enable Console Sharing and offline gaming on one PS5 console at a time. If you enable the setting on the new PS5 console, the Console sharing and offline game setting on the other PS5 will be disabled.

Other users of the disabled console will not be able to play your games and media. This means that divisions can only be performed with a friend.

Offline console and game sharing on PS5 does not affect your primary PS4 activation limit.

Source: Sony Support

