know-what-to-do-to-fall-asleep-faster

Do you fall asleep very quickly when you go to bed or does it take you at least half an hour to fall asleep? According to experts, none of these signs are healthy. That’s because a person who is well rested doesn’t sleep like that right away. Therefore, sleeping too fast is a sign that your routine is too exhausting. On the other hand, the more you stress about not being able to sleep, the lesser the chances of sleep coming.

    But how long does it normally take to sleep in a healthy way? According to experts at Harvard Medical School, the process, on average, takes about 12 minutes. Napping too quickly can be a sign that you are seriously deprived of sleep, which can harm your physical and mental health.

    It is also worth remembering that adults need to sleep at least seven times. hours a night, while children need from nine to 12 hours, and teenagers from eight to 10 hours per night, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

      But if the person sleeps for several hours every night and still falls asleep very quickly, in addition to feeling tired during the day, it could be a sign that the quality of your sleep is getting worse. This affects the ability to reach the deeper stages and REM sleep. During this stage, information and dream experiences are consolidated and stored in memory. Remembering that the average sleep cycle contains six phases:

      1. Light sleep (phase 1)
      2. Light sleep (phase 2)
      3. Deep sleep (phase 3)
      4. Light sleep (phase 2)
      5. Light sleep (phase 1)
      6. REM sleep

        After completing the six steps, the organism returns to the first one, closing and restarting the cycle all night long.

        How to fall asleep faster

        (Image: Gregory Pappas/Unsplash)1024

        Experts recommend that if the person is unable to sleep after 20 minutes, you should get out of bed and go to another room with dim light and do something relaxing until you feel sleepy again . The same applies when you wake up at night and cannot go back to sleep.

        The following is worth remembering: some people believe that it is equally refreshing for the body to lie in bed with your eyes closed but not sleeping. This is a misconception, because if a person stays in bed, they start to associate bed with insomnia. Doctors even suggest preventing the brain from associating bed with other activities. That means not working or watching television in bed, and not making calls or checking your cell phone.

        Light diets at night also help the body to slow down. That’s because our metabolism works in tandem with the circadian rhythm, so don’t eat heavy meals at dinner or supper if you want to sleep faster at night. The habit helps the body to “learn” a sleep routine.

        Another recommendation is to keep the environment cool and dark. Preparing a bedtime routine (such as brushing your teeth, taking a relaxing hot bath or shower, and then spending time reading a book or listening to soft music) can help you sleep better, because it’s like teaching your brain to slow down. The screens, by the way, are the enemy of sleep: the lights emitted by cell phones, tablets and TVs stimulate our brain, which makes it difficult to fall asleep. It is recommended to stay away from these appliances and turn down the lights in the house half an hour before going to bed. Finally, experts recommend always going to bed at the same time.

