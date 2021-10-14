know-what-to-do-to-fall-asleep-faster

Do you fall asleep very quickly when you go to bed or does it take you at least half an hour to fall asleep? According to experts, none of these signs are healthy. That’s because a person who is well rested doesn’t sleep like that right away. Therefore, sleeping too fast is a sign that your routine is too exhausting. On the other hand, the more you stress about not being able to sleep, the lesser the chances of sleep coming.

But how long does it normally take to sleep in a healthy way? According to experts at Harvard Medical School, the process, on average, takes about 12 minutes. Napping too quickly can be a sign that you are seriously deprived of sleep, which can harm your physical and mental health.

It is also worth remembering that adults need to sleep at least seven times. hours a night, while children need from nine to 12 hours, and teenagers from eight to 10 hours per night, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.