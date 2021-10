In an interview with GSMArena during the global launch of Realme GT Neo 2, the Vice President of Realme Madhav Sheth confirmed that the manufacturer will start selling the UltraDART charger in 2022.

According to Sheth, the company is also planning an “ultra-premium top of the line” for the Realme GT line, but no additional information has been revealed.

UltraDART: 22% of battery in 3 minutes 420232 Technology will be available to users at 517201 (Image: Reproduction/Realme)

W UltraDART technology 120W was presented by the manufacturer as a “innovation for the future” offering huge charging capacities. With a battery of 4. mAh the solution allows you to recharge 22% in just 3 minutes, jumping to 120% charge in only 20 minutes.

As a BBK Electronics company, Realme’s technology also works with other brands of the conglomerate, such as Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus, in addition to supporting standard charging protocols such as USB-PPS a 100W, USB-PD to 57W and Quick Charging (QC) to 22W.

Second the brand, the system is designed to prevent overheating, maintaining an average of 57 °C or less throughout charging without compromising battery or performance.

Source: GSMArena