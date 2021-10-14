the-black-telephone-trailer-subverts-terror-and-has-spirits-against-serial-killer

Blumhouse continues to bet on ways to reinvent horror cinema and its next film, The Black Telephone, is more one of those forays into creative ways of dealing with concepts we’ve seen so many times. After all, what if the spirits weren’t a representation of evil, but something that would help you deal with the real threat of a serial killer?

Because it is from this premise that the new feature film directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange and The Exorcism of Emily Rose) will unfold. Based on a short story by Joe Hill — son of the legendary Stephen King — it tells the story of a serial killer known as The Kidnapper (Ethan Hawke), who starts abducting children in a small town in the interior of the United States in years 90. After taking five victims, he keeps his sixth prisoner in a place that has only one old black phone out of order.

And things get really interesting when the device rings and on the other end of the line are the other dead kids. So, from what the trailer presents, the plot shows how these other victims will help the last child to escape. At the same time, we have a little girl who begins to have visions that will help the police to solve the crime.

