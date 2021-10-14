Existence of “frozen” electron crystal is proven with amazing image

Physicists obtained the first image that definitively proves the existence of a material called Wigner crystal. It’s not the first time research has managed to create this wacky story, but it’s the best visual evidence that it can be produced.

A Wigner crystal is the solid phase of electrons, predicted by Eugene Wigner in 1934. Theoretically, it can be produced with a gas of electrons moving in 2D or 3D on a uniform, inert and neutralizing background. Thus, the electrons must crystallize and form a network, if the density of this gas is less than a critical value. This can be done by applying a strong enough magnetic field to the gas, for example.

Other previous experiments had already produced crystallized electrons, and their characteristics have already been studied, but a vision was still lacking. direct from this “electron ice”. The image shows electrons squeezed into a tight, repetitive pattern reminiscent of a honeycomb, or even images created in a kaleidoscope. Of course, this image is not a direct photograph, but a quantum tunneling mapping.

To produce the Wigner crystal, it is necessary to slow down the insane motion of the electrons, which means reducing the temperature of the material. As a result, they restrict themselves to oscillating very loosely in an area, and the repulsion forces become greater than the particles’ potential for movement — electrons tend to move so fast that they barely interact with each other. Because of this repulsion, they organize themselves into these repetitive geometric patterns.

(Image: Reproduction/H.Li/Nature)

In this experiment, scientists trapped electrons in the gap between the layers of atoms of two semiconductors: tungsten disulfide and tungsten diselenide. Then they applied an electric field across the gap to remove any excess electrons and cooled everything down to just 5 degrees above absolute zero. This was enough to slow down the particles and produce the Wigner crystal.

So, to create the image, the researchers used a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to do the mapping. three-dimensional material. This was not a very simple step, as the current supplied by the STM was too high for electron ice. To prevent it from “melting”, the researchers inserted a layer of graphene atoms just above the Wigner crystal to protect it.

The strategy worked and the scientists were able to use the STM to map the crystal, with the graphene functioning more or less like the glass in a photocopier. Thus, the first “snapshot” of the Wigner crystal was obtained, proving its existence beyond any doubt. The result was published in an article in the journal Nature.

Source: Space.com

