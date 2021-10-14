Existence of “frozen” electron crystal is proven with amazing image
Physicists obtained the first image that definitively proves the existence of a material called Wigner crystal. It’s not the first time research has managed to create this wacky story, but it’s the best visual evidence that it can be produced.
A Wigner crystal is the solid phase of electrons, predicted by Eugene Wigner in 1934. Theoretically, it can be produced with a gas of electrons moving in 2D or 3D on a uniform, inert and neutralizing background. Thus, the electrons must crystallize and form a network, if the density of this gas is less than a critical value. This can be done by applying a strong enough magnetic field to the gas, for example.
Other previous experiments had already produced crystallized electrons, and their characteristics have already been studied, but a vision was still lacking. direct from this “electron ice”. The image shows electrons squeezed into a tight, repetitive pattern reminiscent of a honeycomb, or even images created in a kaleidoscope. Of course, this image is not a direct photograph, but a quantum tunneling mapping.
