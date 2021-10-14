best-beat-'em-up-games-for-mobile

Beat ’em up games is a genre known for hand-to-hand combat between the protagonist and a group of enemies. Another traditional aspect are the levels built in 2D, which were all the rage in arcades, with games like Streets of Rage and Golden Axe.

Fans of the genre can find plenty of quality titles for mobile phones, so we’ll show you some of the best beat ’em up games you can find on your system of choice. Check it out!

7. Iron Snout Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 54 MB for Android and 60 MB for iOS (1.1 for Android and 1.2 for iOS) If the little pigs if they knew how to fight, the tale “The Three Little Pigs” could have been quite different. In this title, you incarnate in the skin of a nice pig, but the visuals are deceiving. In a short time you see a colorful and brutal game, with lots of combos and blood on the screen. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Dodge attacks and fired projectiles and fight hordes of wolves to proceed through the levels. The game features your achievements and best combo sequences to challenge yourself and try to break records. Fun and brutal, worth knowing.

Fight hordes of wolves in the skin of a cute and brutal little pig in this beat ’em up (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

6. Punch Quest Compatibility: iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 20 MB (version 1.5) Horses of supernatural monsters are played against the player in this title. Rocketcat Games mixes the beat ’em up genre with some platform elements and several powers at your disposal to continue the fights. Through fun combos the player cleans horde after horde and explores the scenario in search of secrets, rewarding the most curious. If that’s not enough, it’s possible to ride a dinosaur and fire shots at your enemies. Overpowered? Yes, but extremely fun. Face hordes of monsters in this fun and exaggerated beat ’em up for mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)5. Boet Fighter Compatibility: Android Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 1.1 GB (version 1.20) The Calif4Ways, South African studio , pays homage to classics of the genre with Boet Fighter and embellishes its production with lots of humor and a high degree of local identity to highlight its game. In the title, we become Hard Eddy in his quest to “fight down” through the city’s bars. The title features simple visuals and arcade-style controls to control the comical character of big arms and spindly legs, struggling and walking through bars as we walk the streets of Fourways, Johannesburg neighborhood. Good humor is the focus of the South African beat ’em up production (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura of screen) 4. Streets of Rage

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 130 MB for Android and 120 MB for iOS (version 6.2) A city on the brink of chaos ruled by a crime lord is the plan of this classic from SEGA that dominated arcades over the years 1990. Collect the weapons available in the scenario to increase your chances and move on. Knowing Streets of Rage is important to understanding the genre and, luckily, players get the opportunity for free. Choose one of the available characters, discover their strengths and weaknesses to try out this classic. Discover the classic that was fever in its version for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screen Capture) 3. MannaRites

Compatibility: Android

Price:

free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 160 MB (version 0.)

MannaRites takes the player to a land of fantasy and delivers a beat ’em up experience mixed with RPG. You can choose between four characters, each with their own skills and equipment to defeat the hordes of enemies.

Face, and defeat, enemies to make your name and gain experience to trade for specific abilities and create a hero based on the gameplay you prefer. You can play alone or with a friend in multiplayer mode to travel and save Ijmeria from mysterious invaders.

Travel around Ijmeria in this beat ’em up with RPG with many customization options (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)

two. Comix Zone Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 130 MB for Android and 120 MB for iOS (version 4.1) Another classic on the list, Sega’s Comix Zone, traps Sketch Turner in its own comic that he drew and now needs to survive in this hostile universe. Fortunately, it is possible to find weapons in the scenario to help face the monsters that appear to defeat you. Comix Zone stands out for the construction of the scenario being done through the comic book pages. It is possible to cross them to continue the levels and, some curiosities are present, like tearing a piece of the page to throw a paper plane. Another piece of the history of the genre that is worth knowing. Traverse the pages and hordes of enemies in this Sega beat ’em up (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 1. Beat Street Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 120 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 1.4)

Lucky Kat pays homage to the genre with a game that only needs a finger to be liked. Between dragging and clicking, the player travels to Toko City in order to help citizens who suffer from the somewhat comical actions of gangs that plague the city.

Confront hordes of enemies, unlock new ones characters with different fighting styles and become the new city hero of this beautiful title with the possibility to play in a single or multiplayer campaign mode. Intense and fun.