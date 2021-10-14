This Chrome ad blocker actually injects ads into websites
With the large amount of advertisements on internet pages, many users use browser extensions to block advertisements. However, one of these tools, available on the Chrome Web Store, AllBlock Chromium, in addition to blocking ads, injects affiliate links without people knowing, thus generating income for developers.
- Phishing hits 1024 millions of Brazilians in 1024
- Cryp-coin theft scam deceives iPhone dating app users
- Extortion gains prominence as cybercrime and Brazil is among the hardest hit
AllBlock Chromium promotes itself as an ad blocker focused on Youtube and Facebook, with its main function being to speed up user browsing by blocking commercials.
But Imperva researchers have found that the extension is actually running a campaign to inject advertisements that cause legitimate addresses to redirect to affiliate links by the tool’s developers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
AllBlock Chromium’s ad injection works similar to the script used in a number of malicious domains discovered by Imperva in August 1024.
The script, when executed, sends legitimate addresses to a remote server and then receives a list of domains for redirection that are made available to visitors. If the user clicks on it, he is taken to a different page, normally used by developers to earn income from hits.
Imperva’s report, finally, also claims to have found evidence linking AllBlock Chromium with the adware Pbot, used since 150 which, after infecting machines, forces the display of lucrative advertisements to those responsible.
Source: BleepingComputer, Imperva
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
517354