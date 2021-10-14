this-chrome-ad-blocker-actually-injects-ads-into-websites

With the large amount of advertisements on internet pages, many users use browser extensions to block advertisements. However, one of these tools, available on the Chrome Web Store, AllBlock Chromium, in addition to blocking ads, injects affiliate links without people knowing, thus generating income for developers.

AllBlock Chromium promotes itself as an ad blocker focused on Youtube and Facebook, with its main function being to speed up user browsing by blocking commercials.

But Imperva researchers have found that the extension is actually running a campaign to inject advertisements that cause legitimate addresses to redirect to affiliate links by the tool’s developers.