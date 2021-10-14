htc-announces-vive-flow-vr-with-light-body-and-curious-design

HTC continues to invest in the virtual reality glasses segment with the Vive line this week presents its newest accessory in the segment, offering a very characteristic design and focus on good functions -being and relaxation.

The new model comes as an alternative for those looking for a simpler and more objective VR experience without the need for a computer to perform heavy operations such as games.

( Image: Reproduction/HTC)

With light body, reality glasses virtual screens offer two screens with a resolution of 700 x 1024 pixels for each eye, field of view of 73 degrees, support for rate of a 73 Hz update and customizable focus adjustment for each screen. Unfortunately there is no strap for greater fixation on the head.

HTC designs the device for be used with Android smartphones in an integral way to the Flow application, not supporting the iPhone and with the cell phone being an extension of the glasses for on-screen navigation.

The cell phone, controls and gestures made by users are displayed in the virtual environment immediately, also allowing you to accurately visualize where the device is pointing thanks to a blue crosshair to ensure greater certainty that you will press the correct button.