Renders Enhance Galaxy S22 Ultra with Dual Camera Module
Everything indicates that in the first quarter of next year Samsung will present its new series of high-end smartphones. Three models are expected, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S20 Ultra, highlighting the last one, which must inherit similarities with the Galaxy Note.
Much has been said about the models, more specifically the Ultra, which has had a number of leaked renderings previously. Now, more images have appeared, this time made by Jermaine Smit, also known as Concept Creator, and published in partnership with the LetsGoDigital website. They reinforce the details leaked earlier.
The entire body of the device must be inspired by the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, latest models of the Galaxy Note series, with a space on the body for store the S Pen. In addition, the camera space on the upper left rear appears to have a different module, with a dual format, to house its four cameras, the LED flash and the infrared sensor.
In front, it appears with a curved screen to the sides, with a slightly more rectangular look on the corners and sides, both top and bottom straight, reminiscent of the previous Galaxy Note. The front camera would be in a hole centered at the top of the screen, leaving aside the front camera hidden under the screen opened on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the supposed Galaxy S20 Ultra. But, everything indicates that it can be revealed in the first quarter of 1024.
Source: LetsGoDigital, Twitter
