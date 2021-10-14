renders-enhance-galaxy-s22-ultra-with-dual-camera-module

Everything indicates that in the first quarter of next year Samsung will present its new series of high-end smartphones. Three models are expected, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S20 Ultra, highlighting the last one, which must inherit similarities with the Galaxy Note.

Galaxy S Line 439 undergoes certification that confirms loading speed

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can be advertised in red color

Galaxy S20 Ultra: cast covers reinforce previously cast design

Much has been said about the models, more specifically the Ultra, which has had a number of leaked renderings previously. Now, more images have appeared, this time made by Jermaine Smit, also known as Concept Creator, and published in partnership with the LetsGoDigital website. They reinforce the details leaked earlier.

(Image: Concept Creator/LetsGoDigital)

The entire body of the device must be inspired by the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, latest models of the Galaxy Note series, with a space on the body for store the S Pen. In addition, the camera space on the upper left rear appears to have a different module, with a dual format, to house its four cameras, the LED flash and the infrared sensor.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!