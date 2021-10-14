36-more-satellites!-oneweb-launches-again-and-exceeds-half-of-its-goal

This Thursday (18), OneWeb advanced one more step in the expansion of its internet satellite constellation. Through the partnership signed with the French company Arianespace, a Soyuz rocket was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, taking 34 new company satellites into space . OneWeb now has 358 satellites in orbit — more than half of the proposed total for the constellation.

According to information from Arianespace, the mission lasted three hours and 36 minutes and the satellites were released along nine separation sequences, at the altitude of 450 km. “Precisely one hour and 18 minutes after takeoff, during the first sequence, we officially crossed the halfway mark to the implementation of the constellation”, celebrated Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace.

According to him, another 8 releases will be operated by the company at the end of next year to finalize the implementation of the constellation. Now, the satellites will ascend until they reach operational orbits, at 1.200 km above the Earth, accompanied by hundreds of previously launched units by Arianespace. Soon, other units will join them, as OneWeb hopes to reach the total of 648 satellites in its constellation.