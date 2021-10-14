Will Tomb Raider 2 be released or not? Alicia Vikander comments
Fans can’t wait for the continuation of the cinematic reboot of Tomb Raider
Resident Evil: Well- Coming to Raccoon City gets first trailer; watch
The Mandalorian | Season 3 finally starts recording
Round 6 | Creator reveals how the second season can be
Originally, the second season Tomb Raider was supposed to debut in March of this year, but different delays, including due to the new coronavirus and mainly the change of directors, made the project a blur. Without a date, the film continues with the duo of director and protagonist on board and, in an interview, Vikander showed that, despite being distant, the project does seem to be on its way.
According to her, the excitement was high when the responsible studio confirmed the sequel, and again when Green was confirmed as director. She came to replace Ben Wheatley (Free Fire: The Shootout), who left the feature last year; the continuation goes on with the codename Obsidian and without details about the plot or the paths of the character, who has also been without new games for some time, but always on the verge of being.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a package that includes Live Gold, library with more than Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
The sequence of Tomb Raider was originally announced in September 2019, after the success of the first movie. The film follows the general lines of the recent game series, which restarted the cycle of heroine Lara Croft and presented a version of the character who continues to learn to be the explorer we know in classic games, first falling on a mysterious island and then following. on their own in search of relics and secrets.
According to Vikander, she and Green have been getting together via Zoom and discussing what the second Tomb Raider movie might look like. The actress said she is happy to be able to do this with a woman in her age group and hopes that soon something more concrete can be done in relation to the film, which is confirmed, despite having no predictions related to dates or other elements.
Until then, the actress can be seen in Blue Bayou, drama that speaks about the struggle of a man of Korean origin against his own past and the fear of being deported after living a lifetime in the US. Joining Vikander are Mark O’Brien (Bloody Marriage), Linh Dan Pham (Mr. ) and Justin Chon (The Twilight Saga), who also directs the film.
Source: GamesRadar
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.