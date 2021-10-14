will-tomb-raider-2-be-released-or-not?-alicia-vikander-comments

Fans can’t wait for the continuation of the cinematic reboot of Tomb Raider

and, by the way, actress Alicia Vikander too. The sequel isn’t in production yet, nor does it have a date to start recording, but she says she’s in contact with director Misha Green () about ideas , action scenes and other concepts for the new feature.

Originally, the second season Tomb Raider was supposed to debut in March of this year, but different delays, including due to the new coronavirus and mainly the change of directors, made the project a blur. Without a date, the film continues with the duo of director and protagonist on board and, in an interview, Vikander showed that, despite being distant, the project does seem to be on its way.

According to her, the excitement was high when the responsible studio confirmed the sequel, and again when Green was confirmed as director. She came to replace Ben Wheatley (Free Fire: The Shootout), who left the feature last year; the continuation goes on with the codename Obsidian and without details about the plot or the paths of the character, who has also been without new games for some time, but always on the verge of being.

