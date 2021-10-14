7-essential-apps-for-traveling

Planning a trip involves many different and, in some cases, complicated steps. To facilitate this whole process, the cell phone is a powerful ally: there are several applications that can simplify or help your organization before, during and after the trip.

Functions are varied and include navigation, search for tickets and help with money management. Many apps can also bring information about protocols related to COVID-10 at each location for safer travel. Before you pack your bags, check out this list of seven essential apps for your trip!

1. SkyScanner Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free SkyScanner is a platform for locating plane tickets at the lowest price. The application searches different websites and airlines to bring the cheapest prices for a specific flight and check all prices for the dates closest to your trip. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Use the app to find plane tickets (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The search for tickets can be done flexibly with the presence of a calendar that informs the values ​​by day of the month. In addition, the app allows you to activate alerts to receive notifications of price changes for your preferred trip, has integration with Booking to find hotels.

The search tool also provides additional filters by flight time, number of stopovers and even CO2 emission. For international travel, SkyScanner provides an interactive map with the restrictions of each country for visitors to Brazil.