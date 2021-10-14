7 essential apps for traveling
Planning a trip involves many different and, in some cases, complicated steps. To facilitate this whole process, the cell phone is a powerful ally: there are several applications that can simplify or help your organization before, during and after the trip.
Functions are varied and include navigation, search for tickets and help with money management. Many apps can also bring information about protocols related to COVID-10 at each location for safer travel. Before you pack your bags, check out this list of seven essential apps for your trip!
1. SkyScanner
SkyScanner is a platform for locating plane tickets at the lowest price. The application searches different websites and airlines to bring the cheapest prices for a specific flight and check all prices for the dates closest to your trip. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Use the app to find plane tickets (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The search for tickets can be done flexibly with the presence of a calendar that informs the values by day of the month. In addition, the app allows you to activate alerts to receive notifications of price changes for your preferred trip, has integration with Booking to find hotels.
The search tool also provides additional filters by flight time, number of stopovers and even CO2 emission. For international travel, SkyScanner provides an interactive map with the restrictions of each country for visitors to Brazil.
2. Lambus
During a group trip, splitting expenses can become a big problem. Splitwise comes to simplify and solve these complications: the app allows you to create group sessions to store all your expenses and then split it exactly with the amount each one has to pay. The record of each expense can be flagged with different categories , total amount paid and an attachment field for entering receipts or invoices. Then, it is necessary to choose with whom this amount was divided so that the application can make the calculations. At the end of the trip, just gather all the expenses and check the expenses again. After the full bill, participants can arrange payment and schedule payment of debts in the app.
During a group trip, splitting expenses can become a big problem. Splitwise comes to simplify and solve these complications: the app allows you to create group sessions to store all your expenses and then split it exactly with the amount each one has to pay.
The record of each expense can be flagged with different categories , total amount paid and an attachment field for entering receipts or invoices. Then, it is necessary to choose with whom this amount was divided so that the application can make the calculations.
At the end of the trip, just gather all the expenses and check the expenses again. After the full bill, participants can arrange payment and schedule payment of debts in the app.
