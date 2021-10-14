Round 6 | Why didn't the protagonist board the plane?

If you haven’t finished Round 6 yet, be warned: this story contains spoilers!

In the last episode of Round 6, the protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) he was about to board a plane to go to the United States to visit his daughter. However, still inside the tunnel that gives access to the aircraft, he gave up. The character’s decision left a lot of people confused and wondering why he just didn’t get on with his life. Now, however, the creator of the most watched series on Netflix of all time has explained why. Round 6 passes Bridgerton and is Netflix’s most-watched series; see numbers

Round 6 | Creator reveals how the second season can be

Round 6 | Dorm hid hints of what the games would be and no one saw it

According to Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is also a screenwriter and production director, the motivation could be what we were imagining: the character was motivated to expose the mysterious organization behind the deadly competition in exchange for a billion-dollar amount of money. However, this ending would not necessarily have a single answer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Image: Disclosure/Netflix For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for days!

“It’s true that the first season ended with an open ending, but I really thought it would be a good ending to the story,” said the series creator. “That one it was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you cannot be swept along in the competitive flow of society, but you can start thinking about who created the whole system, and whether or not there is the potential to turn around and face him”, he says.